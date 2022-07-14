How Yeti is growing its brand with ‘a thousand little connection points’

Yeti tries to take a hands-off approach with its program. Unlike typical brand deals with influencers, ambassadors don’t have to make mandatory posts on social media or take brand trips, unless they want to, said Dery. When it comes to payment, there is usually “very small financial compensation” although “it does vary in some instances,” he said.

Yeti’s ambassadors help “cross-pollinate” and bring the brand’s products to new outdoor categories when they meet each other at company events and go on trips together, said Dery. “Most ambassadors have been introduced to us by other ambassadors,” said Dery.

Anker said that when his friends filmmaker and climber Jimmy Chin and climber Hilaree Nelson “saw my relation (with Yeti) was going well,” they decided to forge similar ambassador relationships with the brand.

“It feels like a family,” Anker said of the ambassador program, which has been a core part of Yeti’s marketing since the brand’s 2006 founding. Anker, who has climbed Everest three times, said that the partnership usually takes up 40 to 50 days of his year. He checks in with Yeti once or twice a week and attends events including the film tour, which happen sporadically.

Ambassadors are also identified by Yeti’s community outreach team. The brand will usually wait for two years before signing a contract, in which time it monitors “how they behave for [the] ensuing year or two ... how do they show up, do they like us” in order “to make sure both parties are really invested,” said Dery.

Although Dery said that structurally, the ambassador program is “never going to change,” Yeti has plans to create a junior ambassador program that would invite younger influencers to represent the brand and “facilitate the next generation of ambassadors.” There is no fixed timeline for the creation of the junior program, said Dery.

As the brand looks to expand globally, Yeti has also added international ambassadors including U.K.-based chef Lee Tiernan and Australian underwater photographer and director Al McGlashan.