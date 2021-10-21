3 key findings about new consumer holiday shopping trends

The holiday shopping season is upon us, and while COVID-19's grip on consumer comfort looks considerably different from last year, it's clear this year will still be tainted by the lasting effects of the pandemic.

That's according to data pulled from Morning Consult's new holiday tracker, which delivers weekly data and insights as consumers' plans coalesce and shift with changing pandemic conditions. Here's what you need to know.

1. Shopping earlier, or not? As the supply chain crisis continues to draw headlines, many consumers are nudging up their shopping plans. But most haven't started looking. Given the supply chain issues that many Americans are already experiencing, and with more difficulties expected, retailers are trying to lure consumers now with early holiday promotions—a tactic that drew mixed results in 2020.

The good news is that some consumer respondents are—slightly—moving up their shopping plans from late to early November, helping those retailers looking to avoid customers' frustration with inevitable shipping delays closer to the holidays. But most (57%) haven’t started their holiday shopping. That’s nearly identical to the share who said the same last year at this time.

2. Americans are planning fewer, smaller celebrations. At this point in the holiday season, most consumers do not plan to go fully virtual in their family celebrations, but many are planning to go smaller: According to Morning Consult's latest holiday data, 47% of Americans are changing their holiday plans because of the pandemic, a far-more optimistic number than the 65% who said the same this time last year.

But most of the public is planning to at least cut back on large gatherings, with 64% saying they plan to limit their attendance at events and celebrations. Brands should be cognizant of smaller gathering sizes, and prioritize images and messaging that reflect more intimate gatherings with close family and friends.

3. Online buying, yes, but for convenience first. As retailers attempt to hire seasonal staff in this tight labor market, a big part of their planning is built on assumptions about where consumers will do their shopping.

Last year, 46% of consumers who shifted their holiday shopping online indicated that they did so due to pandemic safety concerns. This year, the numbers are similar, but the rationale is different: A plurality (44%) still plan to do the majority of their shopping online, but for the bulk of those consumers it's for the sake of convenience, not safety.

The COVID-19 pandemic is still lingering on, impacting the 2021 holiday season in new ways.

Morning Consult will continue tracking consumer trends throughout the holiday season and will be updating our holiday tracker weekly with new data, analysis and original reporting.

If you enjoyed the insights shared in this piece and want to see more, sign up for Our Best Intel, Morning Consult's daily newsletter. Get our latest data, charts and insights delivered straight to your inbox every weekday. Subscribe now.