5 ways agencies can attract the post-pandemic talent they need

This reminds me of when the standard economy was fighting with dotcoms that were poaching talent by offering astronomical salaries, super casual offices and lunchtime massages. We knew that model—which even gave birth to the now-shunned open office plan—was not sustainable, but it did force us to rethink our packages and our workplaces. The same thing is happening now. Things are being shaken up, but they will calm down. Still, this is another moment in which we must reexamine how we work and what we offer our employees.

Here are five priorities all leaders should focus on now:

Be flexible with remote work

Things will normalize for sure, but I do believe that era of expecting employees to be at their desks five days a week really is over. Now more than ever, employees crave balance. They want to be able to care for their children and their older relatives, and they don’t want to be tied to an office all the time. The pandemic proved that we could work remotely even if it wasn’t always ideal. Employees will expect to spend at least a few days a week at home and any agency or industry that is not OK with that will lose talent to those that are nimbler and more flexible.

Know your values

In advertising, we have talked a lot in recent years about consumers wanting brands to be good corporate citizens. This is becoming increasingly important to employees as well. We spend so much of our lives at work, people want to devote that time and effort to a company that is doing good for them and for the world. To attract talent, you’ll need to articulate your company’s values and make sure that the agency is living them from the work that it does to the policies and procedures that govern employees’ lives.

Check your packages

This is a time when you may have to offer more money to attract new talent, but it is also a time to remember that packages are not all about money. They are also about the company’s values and quality of life. I recommend all agencies do a pay equity audit to make sure that the balance of pay is fair across departments, genders and levels. Also, check your policies to ensure they are truly family-friendly. One thing that became very clear during the pandemic is the burden working parents face, which caused many people—especially women—to leave the workforce entirely. Policies including good parental leave for new babies and paid days off for sick kids can help relieve the burden, attract qualified talent and retain those you already have.

Coach your managers

Most companies appear to be updating to a hybrid model. This will be particularly challenging for managers, who will now have to manage teams in the office, virtually and in combinations of both. As we enter this new world, companies must invest in training and support for managers which shouldn’t be viewed as an expense, but as an investment for the future.

Reevaluate what makes an experienced candidate

Historically, creatives would go from one big agency to another to advance their careers and salaries. As a result, it can feel like a small world where we are looking to the same talent pool whenever we have a position to fill. While I have no doubt that these advertising veterans are qualified, we need to expand our vision of who has the experience we need.

Start by looking at adjacent fields where skills are similar. For my agency in Los Angeles, that means those who’ve made their names in entertainment—but elsewhere in the country it will be different. We should also be looking at those people, especially women, who left the workforce either before or during the pandemic because of childcare demands but might come back by more flexible work policies. There is a lot of unused talent there. Don’t dismiss those with different and more diverse careers, or with time gaps just because their resumes aren’t what you expected.

This talent swirl is troubling in the short term, but it is not cause for panic. The world has absolutely shifted over the past 18 months, and it will take a little bit for the winds of change to die down. While employees are reexamining their priorities, leaders should use this time to reflect on what they want their agencies to stand for and how they want to work in the future. The way we work post-pandemic will be different, but with the right values, policies and practices in place, you will be able to attract the talent you need and retain the highly qualified team members you already have.

