Opinion

5 ways brands can master metaverse PR

Before diving in headfirst, marketers need to put guardrails in place
By Mark Pasetsky. Published on March 29, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Why brands should treat diversity like new technology

 

 
Credit: iStock

The metaverse is taking the world by storm, with mentions of “metaverse” increasing by 135% in 2021 Q4, new hires soaring and virtual real estate sales expected to reach $1 billion this year. 

This has understandably motivated brands from nearly every sector to dip their toe in the metaverse—ranging from branded experiences and NFTs to virtual storefronts in metaverse worlds.

Metaverse and Web3 glossary—key words and terms brands need to know

There’s been a rapid shift over the past year in metaverse-related public relations, starting with a few innovators announcing creative cryptocurrency-backed projects or launching NFTs.

When it comes to messaging and getting press coverage of new metaverse initiatives, here are five ways brands can master metaverse PR:

Be strategic with PR

One of the main reasons brands are getting involved in the metaverse is to convey to their audience that they’re relevant and innovative, and they believe their consumers will be there as well. Maximize the time and financial investment it took to show up in the metaverse with PR that helps you get credit and coverage. 

A thoughtful PR plan should take into consideration opportunities to make big announcements with press releases, interviews, thoughtful bylined articles and social media campaigns.

More from Ad Age
Jose Cuervo is building a metaverse distillery
Erika Wheless
What Instagram’s chronological feed means for brands and creators
Garett Sloane
Brands that have filed metaverse trademarks—and what it all means
Yadira Gonzalez

Learn who is covering the space

Ad agencies have to navigate the ad trade reporters. D-to-c brands are focused on consumer and retail outlets. The metaverse is no different. 

If you want to earn press in this space, you’re going to need to get to know the reporters and publications that are covering the metaverse on a daily basis. Start exploring national publications, such as WIRED, TechCrunch, Mashable, Fast Company and more focused titles, like MetaverseMagazine, Cointelegraph and CoinDesk, today if you haven’t already.

Talk the metaverse talk

Even if your company is getting involved in the metaverse, your marketing or PR people and even your senior leadership may not be as familiar with the metaverse as your tech team. 

Be sure you get up to speed on the language of the metaverse. There’s no shortage of round-ups, glossaries and beginner guides to help you better understand the terminology reporters, consumers and metaverse insiders are using. 

Sign up for Ad Age’s Metaverse Marketing Today and other newsletters here.

Walk the metaverse walk

 Just like consumers, the press can smell inauthenticity a mile away. You’ve got to back up your metaverse PR efforts with real substance. 

Brands that have pursued the metaverse PR buzz but have failed to deliver on a positive experience risk damaging their reputation. Even if you have to start small, be sure your metaverse experience is ready to go before you kick off your PR outreach. 

Share your own take on the metaverse

Don’t make the mistake of staying on the sidelines because you think that only gamers, crypto traders and tech types can talk about the metaverse in the press. Many disciplines and sectors outside of pure tech will interact with the metaverse. Whether you’re a CMO, an influencer, an investor or a PR pro, the rise of the metaverse has implications for everyone.

If your brand is making real moves in the metaverse and you have a unique point of view that you can confidently talk about, go for it. Draft a bylined article or secure a media interview so you can share those insights. This is a great way to start positioning your brand as a thought leader in the metaverse space. 

Read more: Metaverse marketing—Everything brands need to know

The bottom line: The metaverse hype has created enormous anticipation around the future. Brands and consumers alike are excited to learn more and get in on the action. But before you dive in headfirst, make sure you have some PR guardrails in place. The metaverse is still in its infancy so there’s no real playbook and no real experts. Be thoughtful.

Do it the right way, and your brand will capture the first movers advantage and be viewed as a forward-thinking player in your industry. Do it the wrong way, and your brand could damage its reputation and relationship with consumers. Don’t do it at all, and you risk being left behind.

In this article:

Mark Pasetsky

Mark Pasetsky is founder and CEO, Mark Allen & Co.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Why brands should treat diversity like new technology

Why brands should treat diversity like new technology
Marketers, please stop calling me Latinx

Marketers, please stop calling me Latinx
Dear men: Don’t celebrate us during Women’s History Month—join us

Dear men: Don’t celebrate us during Women’s History Month—join us
Why conversation is the foundation of brand engagement

Why conversation is the foundation of brand engagement
Why Kanye’s stance on NFTs struck a chord

Why Kanye’s stance on NFTs struck a chord
How brands can achieve the ‘good growth’ consumers are seeking

How brands can achieve the ‘good growth’ consumers are seeking
How brands can guarantee they own their own data

How brands can guarantee they own their own data
How a Ukrainian agency’s brief changed from brand strategy to survival

How a Ukrainian agency’s brief changed from brand strategy to survival