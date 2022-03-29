5 ways brands can master metaverse PR

Learn who is covering the space

Ad agencies have to navigate the ad trade reporters. D-to-c brands are focused on consumer and retail outlets. The metaverse is no different.

If you want to earn press in this space, you’re going to need to get to know the reporters and publications that are covering the metaverse on a daily basis. Start exploring national publications, such as WIRED, TechCrunch, Mashable, Fast Company and more focused titles, like MetaverseMagazine, Cointelegraph and CoinDesk, today if you haven’t already.

Talk the metaverse talk

Even if your company is getting involved in the metaverse, your marketing or PR people and even your senior leadership may not be as familiar with the metaverse as your tech team.

Be sure you get up to speed on the language of the metaverse. There’s no shortage of round-ups, glossaries and beginner guides to help you better understand the terminology reporters, consumers and metaverse insiders are using.

Walk the metaverse walk

Just like consumers, the press can smell inauthenticity a mile away. You’ve got to back up your metaverse PR efforts with real substance.

Brands that have pursued the metaverse PR buzz but have failed to deliver on a positive experience risk damaging their reputation. Even if you have to start small, be sure your metaverse experience is ready to go before you kick off your PR outreach.

Share your own take on the metaverse

Don’t make the mistake of staying on the sidelines because you think that only gamers, crypto traders and tech types can talk about the metaverse in the press. Many disciplines and sectors outside of pure tech will interact with the metaverse. Whether you’re a CMO, an influencer, an investor or a PR pro, the rise of the metaverse has implications for everyone.

If your brand is making real moves in the metaverse and you have a unique point of view that you can confidently talk about, go for it. Draft a bylined article or secure a media interview so you can share those insights. This is a great way to start positioning your brand as a thought leader in the metaverse space.

The bottom line: The metaverse hype has created enormous anticipation around the future. Brands and consumers alike are excited to learn more and get in on the action. But before you dive in headfirst, make sure you have some PR guardrails in place. The metaverse is still in its infancy so there’s no real playbook and no real experts. Be thoughtful.

Do it the right way, and your brand will capture the first movers advantage and be viewed as a forward-thinking player in your industry. Do it the wrong way, and your brand could damage its reputation and relationship with consumers. Don’t do it at all, and you risk being left behind.