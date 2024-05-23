Advertising and social justice—how brands, agencies and activists can work for positive change

Together, advertisers and activists can create positive change in the world. As doomsdayers predict the end of advertising, industry professionals are left to validate their worth. Using agency capabilities for good might just be the way to differentiate the industry from the machines—and prove creativity outweighs the relentless pursuit of efficiency at all costs.

With access to bigger budgets, creative talent and audience intelligence, brands have the resources that most social justice organizations lack but desperately need. As younger generations continue to communicate their views on activism in the workplace—and how important it is to them—more businesses are making charitable contributions.

Where this kind of support is concerned, we need to do more than just sign the checks and speak out on “safe” subjects. We need to develop a system of deep collaboration between advertisers, activists and brands—and do meaningful work around potentially polarizing issues together.

I discussed the role brands and advertisers have in nonprofit work panel with three activists and executives on a SXSW 2024 panel: Bianca Tylek, founder and executive director of Worth Rises; Johnny Perez, director of the U.S. prisons program at the National Religious Campaign Against Torture; and Palika Makam, head of U.S. activism at Ben & Jerry’s.