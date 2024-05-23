Opinion

Advertising and social justice—how brands, agencies and activists can work for positive change

Three strategies to do meaningful work around potentially polarizing issues
By Chris Plating. Published on May 23, 2024.
AI job fears—how employers can ease workplace anxiety and embrace innovation

Ben & Jerry’s launched Pecan Resist to support groups working for justice. 

Credit: Ben & Jerry's

Together, advertisers and activists can create positive change in the world. As doomsdayers predict the end of advertising, industry professionals are left to validate their worth. Using agency capabilities for good might just be the way to differentiate the industry from the machines—and prove creativity outweighs the relentless pursuit of efficiency at all costs.

With access to bigger budgets, creative talent and audience intelligence, brands have the resources that most social justice organizations lack but desperately need. As younger generations continue to communicate their views on activism in the workplace—and how important it is to them—more businesses are making charitable contributions.

Where this kind of support is concerned, we need to do more than just sign the checks and speak out on “safe” subjects. We need to develop a system of deep collaboration between advertisers, activists and brands—and do meaningful work around potentially polarizing issues together.

I discussed the role brands and advertisers have in nonprofit work panel with three activists and executives on a SXSW 2024 panel: Bianca Tylek, founder and executive director of Worth Rises; Johnny Perez, director of the U.S. prisons program at the National Religious Campaign Against Torture; and Palika Makam, head of U.S. activism at Ben & Jerry’s.  

We talked about everything from what advertisers have to offer social justice campaigns to how activists need brands to show up. Whatever your role, you can help break down the walls between for-profit corporations and nonprofit organizations in an effort to build better partnerships.

Here are some actionable themes we discussed to help establish a deep sense of corporate devotion to the betterment of society as a whole.

Brands must be brave

Research continues to show that people trust big brands over politicians and nonprofits. With their larger platforms, louder voices and immense people power, corporations bear real weight and can drive change around social justice issues faster than activists working alone. With so many devastating issues impacting cultures and countries across the globe, it’s clear that we need brands to take a stand now more than ever.

But taking action requires a kind of bravery that brands don’t always come by easily. Makam, who leads campaigns focused on racial, social and economic justice for Ben & Jerry’s—a brand known for its commitment to both product and social purpose—said companies that are afraid to act over fears of consumer blowback can grow their courage by cultivating community. Simply put: When you’re an ally to many, there will always be people who stand up for you in the wake of consumer backlash. 

While going beyond your comfort zone to do what’s right isn’t always easy, it is always worth it. As Ben & Jerry’s has proven time and time again, when you’re anchored by community, you can truly navigate any situation, from angry comments on social media to boycotts. Even more importantly, when you’re truly in partnership with marginalized communities, Makam said, you can create more powerful, ethical and authentic work to help their causes—and avoid exploiting those you’re supposed to be championing.

Focus on justice

Authentic, insight-driven creative doesn’t happen overnight. Those in the ad industry know that building belief for brands, and earning results, starts from a place of curiosity and true investment in whatever it is that you’re promoting. So why should supporting activist causes be any different?

Perez, a criminal justice reform advocate, said ads can act as flashlights, illuminating the people and problems that so often exist in the dark. And the closer you get to these people and problems, the brighter your light can shine. When agencies show up to help, humility is  critical, Perez said. Allow the voices of those who have been most impacted by the issue in question to lead first. Listen to their stories. Ask them what they want to tell the world and where they need support. Then you can start thinking about the creative.

Operate as a team

Tylek—whose organization is fighting to end the exception in the 13th Amendment that allows slavery to be used as punishment for crime—says the most beautiful products and powerful campaigns are born when you’re willing to acknowledge what you don’t know and what you do have. In other words, when you choose to operate as a team.

Activists are scrappy, said Tylek; they have to be. They can use anything you have to offer—you just have to offer it. Instead of focusing on what you don’t have, consider what you do, including fresh perspectives, connections, persuasive copywriting skills and successful business models. When you’re willing to come to the table, you have to be willing to dig into the work together, fail together and win together. That’s how agencies, brands and activists will develop respect for one another—and ultimately, produce work that really can change the world.

Headshot of Chris Plating
Chris Plating

Chris Plating is chief strategy officer at EP+Co. 

