Opinion

After Facebook’s outage, brands need to diversify their platform mix

How marketers can diversify safely, smartly and profitably
By Jesse Rosenschein. Published on October 15, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
5 ways CMOs can regain trust and tenure
20211014_diversifyPlatform_3x2
Credit: iStock

When Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp apps and websites went down globally for several hours Oct. 4th, millions of advertisers couldn’t access their accounts or reach consumers. Any brand counting on connection that Monday was out of luck.  

Something like this—a networking issue that interrupts communication between data centers and short-circuits internal systems—can happen to any platform. When it does, brands hyper-focused on conversion and leads are effectively shut down. Some depend on real-time offers for immediate promotions, others for continuous leads to fuel sales operations. And all know the tight windows of time and place that best fuel their pipelines. As the d-to-c segment grows, fewer brands will be able to afford big media blackouts.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for award-winning news and insight.

According to Backlinko, Internet users averaged 8.6 social media accounts in 2020, while many younger audiences are bypassing the Big Three (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) altogether. OpenX’s Harris Poll shows that Americans spend 66% of their Internet time outside of Facebook, Amazon and Google. That’s the opposite of how most advertisers budget—so they’re betting on a highly active, yet narrow, window on the presumption that’s where the energy is. 

More from Ad Age
American Express beefs up rewards on platinum card for business owners
Ikea expects shortages due to supply-chain crisis until mid-2022
Hard Rock rolls dice on Droga5 for its new sportsbook
Brian Bonilla

So, how do you diversify safely, smartly and profitably? 

Clarify your objectives

It sounds overly simple, but many advertisers forget to explore platforms by business goals. Are your key KPIs traffic, leads, sales, engagement, CRM development, or a combination? Are you after a specific segment or stage of customers? If you’re looking to leverage CRM data, for example, Snapchat, LinkedIn and TikTok should be in on the radar screen—so should several DSPs. For event-based or grassroots strategies, Snapchat is based on real-time moments. And if you’re all visual, Pinterest fits. 

Optimize across platforms

By activating pixels and conversion APIs on your site, you can create a feedback loop with a broad portfolio of buying platforms. That will reveal some potentially surprising places your audience is going, and identify priority platforms to test for expansion. The more clearly you can see audience movement, the more reliably you can diversify exposure channels. Web analytics and DMP tools form the essential foundation to diversifying your platform mix; they will remain and advance after cookies go away by using new identifiers.   

Diversify across owners

M&A in social media has created opportunities to promote across platforms, but increasingly it means when one goes down, they all do. Facebook’s outage took down three major platforms. So, a true safety net requires advertising across owners. Examine platforms that support buying and optimization models aligned with your KPIs, starting with your needs to prospect and remarket. Gauge retargeting potential from your site traffic, and build out audiences on the prospective platform to assess the targeted scale it can deliver.  Then examine competitive spending. Competitors will identify useful platforms to test, oversaturated channels to avoid, and white space you can claim. 

Look past apps

What happens when people aren’t on their phones all day? They’re still getting news, just from other channels and devices. Desktop news media is a real opportunity. So are YouTube and other CTV channels. See what buying models and formats work best there. For example, native ads support conversion campaigns effectively across mobile and desktop because many platforms allow for buying on a CPC or CPE model akin to social media; and native ads also use very similar creative assets to those used for in-feed ads on social media.

Test, test, test

You can add inventory in real time—it takes less than a minute to update a budget—but you can’t add infrastructure instantly. You need the assets in place, knowledge of the platform, and ideally a friend on the sales team, to be ready to shift money. Put 20% to -30% of your budget into testing new channels for your formats, measurements and KPIs now so that you are set up to capitalize on sudden shifts in market demand, customer sentiment or media availability. You need to be able to push a button when conditions warrant. 

Establish organic first

Wherever you expand, beef up the content, imagery, engagement and reviews on your page before you start advertising in earnest. That’s where prospective consumers go reflexively before they commit to a purchase. 

Make agencies scouts

The volume of work involved in continual testing overwhelms most clients’ internal teams, which typically focus on a few key platforms, often social and search. Make expansion territory the province of agencies. It’s an ideal use of their reach, skills, technologies and relationships. And, you’ll likely raise your analytics game in the process. 

Advertisers don’t always realize they’re addicted to a platform until it’s taken away. While the Facebook channels went dark only momentarily, the lapse surely cost some brands that weren’t in position to turn up the volume in other performance-supporting media. Facebook employees took to Twitter during the outage, while news sites around the world posted updates continuously. Brands can set up for the same flexibility. If that’s not enough for Finance to appreciate greater investment in testing, remind them that diversification is the best protection against rapid inflation caused by spikes in supply and demand on popular platforms. 

Subscribe to Ad Age now for award-winning news and insight.

In this article:

Jesse Rosenschein

Jesse Rosenschein is senior VP/integrated investment at Mediassociates

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

5 ways CMOs can regain trust and tenure

5 ways CMOs can regain trust and tenure
Why diversity is fundamental to better creative ideas, work and results

Why diversity is fundamental to better creative ideas, work and results
Are you leaving yourself open for someone to feel safe coming out to you?

Are you leaving yourself open for someone to feel safe coming out to you?
TikTok’s community product reviews—5 ways brands should navigate feedback

TikTok’s community product reviews—5 ways brands should navigate feedback
Mental health is the monumental brief that needs the power of our Industry

Mental health is the monumental brief that needs the power of our Industry

What Bond can teach brands about crafting a sonic legacy 

What Bond can teach brands about crafting a sonic legacy 
Why sharing user data trends can make social media better for everyone

Why sharing user data trends can make social media better for everyone
How to write an RFI that reveals martech strengths and smarts 

How to write an RFI that reveals martech strengths and smarts 