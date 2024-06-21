AI and agencies—4 strategies to safeguard human creativity

For example, I can see the benefit of a tool that works as an “AI vault,” meaning a detailed audit trail of all AI-created content, the parameters and processes used to generate it and how humans were involved. A record like that would serve as a crucial accountability tool, providing evidence of how content was created. In the event of legal disputes or copyright issues, this archive can offer a clear trail of AI usage, helping to resolve conflicts and demonstrate compliance with ethical standards.
Another thing to consider is transparency with clients. If we’re really going to embrace using AI, it shouldn’t be a secret we’re trying to hide. Clients should know when we’re using it and give explicit signoff on AI use in their projects.
One way to do that is to include AI usage in scope-of-work documents. This practice helps protect agencies against liabilities and ensures that clients are fully informed and comfortable with the technologies being used. It also builds trust, as clients are reassured there are no hidden elements in the creation process.
How can we advocate for better industry standards?
Creative agencies should not wait for tech companies to self-regulate. Instead, we have a responsibility to advocate for regulations that protect artists and creatives. Business leaders in the creative industry wield substantial influence and can use their platforms to push for legislation and policies that ensure fair and ethical AI usage in their fields. This involves engaging with elected officials, participating in public discourse and collaborating with industry peers to promote standards that prioritize the rights and contributions of human creators.
I’m not trying to be a Luddite. Integrating AI into the creative industry could yield some seriously exciting possibilities. But there’s always the danger of letting the shiny new toy become our value proposition.
The next 18 to 36 months might bring major headwinds for agencies, as companies decide they can use AI to replace the work agencies have provided. But we’ve seen this movie before, i.e., when the move to in-house creative shook our industry. That worked for a while, but ultimately, companies realized the benefits of bringing in outside, flexible support, and they came back.
It’s fine to tout your usage of AI. Being on the cutting edge of technology is always appealing to clients and prospective employees. But let’s not lose sight of the real thing that makes clients come back to agencies time and time again: the people.