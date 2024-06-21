AI and agencies—4 strategies to safeguard human creativity

There’s no one-size-fits-all solution here, and some of it will take exploration. But if we can step back and figure out what the end game is, and how we ultimately want to present ourselves, we can make more intentional choices that support the long-term health of our business and our industry.

How are we respecting human creativity?

The progression of technology in the last decade—particularly in data science, machine learning and generative models—is astounding. Advances in parallel computing, mass data storage and new learning algorithms have unlocked seemingly magical capabilities. The results of these advancements are truly remarkable.

Much of it is also undeniably stolen.

That’s toxic. What rights to fair use do automated technologies have? Who gave them these rights? (The answer: No one.)

At the heart of our industry is the belief that creators deserve credit and control over their work. This principle should guide our choice of AI platforms. We should invest in technologies that align with our values and ethical standards rather than those that undermine the roles of human creators. Moreover, platforms should be required to recognize, credit and compensate artists for their work. It’s only fair that creators be rewarded for what they create. In an era when personal brand is increasingly important—but also in which AI threatens to sap us of our ingenuity—human creativity needs to be uniquely recognized and rewarded.

The platforms we use should recognize the value of creative work, crediting and compensating artists fairly. Period.

How are we protecting our businesses?

Given the uncertain legal landscape surrounding AI-generated content, we’re going to need tools that serve as guardrails.