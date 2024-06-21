Opinion

AI and agencies—4 strategies to safeguard human creativity

How to use the technology to support the things that already make agencies great
By Thaddeus Ternes . Published on June 21, 2024.
Gift Article
Gift Article. 10 Remaining As a subscriber, you have 10 articles to gift each month. Gifting allows recipients to access the article for free.
READ THIS NEXT   
How election emotions shape consumer behavior—what brands should know

AI technology is paving the way for a future where shopping on social media is seamless, enjoyable and free from negativity.

Credit: Getty Images

As agencies begin to market AI, there’s an edge of panic to their offerings. “We use AI!” is plastered across websites without any real substance as to how or why. It reads less as FOMO and more as fear of being trampled.

I’m skeptical of AI’s ability to deliver on the hype—but we’ll regret letting panic drive the choices we make.

AI has real benefits. I’m incredibly optimistic about the possibilities for human advancement, equality of health and lived experiences and how we might explore our world and our existence in new ways.

But I’m also terrified about the misuse of emerging technologies when it comes to upholding values such as democracy, justice and civilization—the essentials of a modern society. 

Advertisers, marketers and creatives need to admit that using artificial intelligence embodies this same paradox. We need to navigate these challenges pragmatically, with eyes wide open. From ethical considerations to legal repercussions, these are the four questions we as an industry should be asking ourselves when we think about using AI in our business practices: 

AI marketing blog

How brands are using ChatGPT, DALL-E 2 and other tools
Read more here

What are we trying to accomplish?

Right now, it feels like we’re all running to catch the AI train without asking where it’s going. Let’s slow down and figure out what we really want to accomplish with AI.

So much of what I hear when people tout the abilities of AI is “faster, cheaper, more.” Is that really what we are chasing as agencies? Is that what you want clients to think of you?

I don’t think so. Most of us got into this industry because of our love of the craft and the experience of working with others to create something bigger than ourselves. Beloved brands are rarely associated with doing things faster and cheaper. They’re based on qualities such as reliability, wonderful customer service and a great product.If you’re going to adopt AI, my recommendation is to think about how it bolsters the things that already make agencies great. Maybe it takes mundane tasks off creatives’ plates so they can spend more time doing deep, slow thinking. Maybe it helps writers or designers or animators flex into new skill sets more quickly, diversifying perspectives and breaking down silos. 

More from Ad Age
AI at Cannes—5 ways the technology has shown up on the Croisette
Asa Hiken
AI-powered Black Friday campaign for Mercado Libre wins Media Grand Prix
Parker Herren
Inside the buzziest campaign at Cannes—Marcel’s deepfake women’s soccer film
Tim Nudd

There’s no one-size-fits-all solution here, and some of it will take exploration. But if we can step back and figure out what the end game is, and how we ultimately want to present ourselves, we can make more intentional choices that support the long-term health of our business and our industry.

How are we respecting human creativity?

The progression of technology in the last decade—particularly in data science, machine learning and generative models—is astounding. Advances in parallel computing, mass data storage and new learning algorithms have unlocked seemingly magical capabilities. The results of these advancements are truly remarkable.

Much of it is also undeniably stolen.

That’s toxic. What rights to fair use do automated technologies have? Who gave them these rights? (The answer: No one.)

At the heart of our industry is the belief that creators deserve credit and control over their work. This principle should guide our choice of AI platforms. We should invest in technologies that align with our values and ethical standards rather than those that undermine the roles of human creators. Moreover, platforms should be required to recognize, credit and compensate artists for their work. It’s only fair that creators be rewarded for what they create. In an era when personal brand is increasingly important—but also in which AI threatens to sap us of our ingenuity—human creativity needs to be uniquely recognized and rewarded.

The platforms we use should recognize the value of creative work, crediting and compensating artists fairly. Period.

How are we protecting our businesses?

Given the uncertain legal landscape surrounding AI-generated content, we’re going to need tools that serve as guardrails. 

See all of Ad Age’s 2024 Creativity Award winners here

For example, I can see the benefit of a tool that works as an “AI vault,” meaning a detailed audit trail of all AI-created content, the parameters and processes used to generate it and how humans were involved. A record like that would serve as a crucial accountability tool, providing evidence of how content was created. In the event of legal disputes or copyright issues, this archive can offer a clear trail of AI usage, helping to resolve conflicts and demonstrate compliance with ethical standards.

Another thing to consider is transparency with clients. If we’re really going to embrace using AI, it shouldn’t be a secret we’re trying to hide. Clients should know when we’re using it and give explicit signoff on AI use in their projects.

One way to do that is to include AI usage in scope-of-work documents. This practice helps protect agencies against liabilities and ensures that clients are fully informed and comfortable with the technologies being used. It also builds trust, as clients are reassured there are no hidden elements in the creation process.

How can we advocate for better industry standards?

Creative agencies should not wait for tech companies to self-regulate. Instead, we have a responsibility to advocate for regulations that protect artists and creatives. Business leaders in the creative industry wield substantial influence and can use their platforms to push for legislation and policies that ensure fair and ethical AI usage in their fields. This involves engaging with elected officials, participating in public discourse and collaborating with industry peers to promote standards that prioritize the rights and contributions of human creators.

I’m not trying to be a Luddite. Integrating AI into the creative industry could yield some seriously exciting possibilities. But there’s always the danger of letting the shiny new toy become our value proposition.

The next 18 to 36 months might bring major headwinds for agencies, as companies decide they can use AI to replace the work agencies have provided. But we’ve seen this movie before, i.e., when the move to in-house creative shook our industry. That worked for a while, but ultimately, companies realized the benefits of bringing in outside, flexible support, and they came back.

It’s fine to tout your usage of AI. Being on the cutting edge of technology is always appealing to clients and prospective employees. But let’s not lose sight of the real thing that makes clients come back to agencies time and time again: the people.

Ad Age Small Agency Conference & Awards

Join us July 23 & 24 in Boston
Learn more here

In this article:

Thaddeus Ternes, standing against a gray wall and smiling.
Thaddeus Ternes

Thaddeus Ternes is VP of technology, VSA Partners.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

How election emotions shape consumer behavior—what brands should know

How election emotions shape consumer behavior—what brands should know
What agency creative leaders can learn from business-minded CMOs

What agency creative leaders can learn from business-minded CMOs
Gen Z and packaging—how brands can engage with design and sustainability

Gen Z and packaging—how brands can engage with design and sustainability
Why brands must improve how they answer consumer questions in the AI era

Why brands must improve how they answer consumer questions in the AI era
Personal branding in the AI age—how to elevate your ad career

Personal branding in the AI age—how to elevate your ad career
Why agency pricing models should emphasize relationships over time and cost

Why agency pricing models should emphasize relationships over time and cost
5 marketing strategies to help your brand stand out during election season

5 marketing strategies to help your brand stand out during election season
Agency culture—why clients should care about the team behind the work

Agency culture—why clients should care about the team behind the work