AI and brand management—how technology can keep creative output true to a brand’s identity

In the evolving brand and marketing landscape, artificial intelligence is not just the hot new fad—it’s a transformative force.

AI is reshaping how we think about the creative process. The next frontier will change how brands are built and managed, and the call to harness new AI tools to power up capabilities is growing. The time to explore what’s possible and pilot new initiatives is now.

From launch to everyday stewardship, there are four primary focus areas where AI will impact brand management and that should be on the radar of every brand leader and AI marketing task force:

Systems that learn your brand

One “single source of truth” via online brand centers and digital asset management platforms has been considered industry best practice. But AI’s implications have us looking forward to the next generation of solutions that do more than just catalog content and standards; they iterate and problem-solve alongside you.