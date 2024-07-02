AI and brands—10 realities marketers can't ignore

It’s almost a cliché to say that marketing is undergoing a seismic shift, but it’s true.

As we move toward an AI-dominated future, our strategies must evolve rapidly. The practices that served us well for decades are being upended by AI, machine learning and unprecedented levels of consumer data and connectivity. The upside of AI extends far beyond “better, faster, cheaper” content, as it also forces us to address consumer basics we should have tackled from day one of the internet age.

Here are 10 realities reshaping how we connect with consumers and build brands in the age of AI. Ignore them at your peril:

The rise of the answer economy

Brands that answer queries at scale and with sincerity will win. The days of controlled messaging are giving way to a more dynamic, conversational approach. Consumers are hungry for information, and AI is making it easier than ever for them to get it. Your brand's ability to provide thoughtful, nuanced responses will be critical. This isn't just about FAQs; it's about creating a comprehensive knowledge base that can engage in meaningful dialogue with consumers. Brands that make consumers feel heard, even anticipating questions before they ask, will stand out in an increasingly automated landscape.

Your brand truth is blended (like a smoothie)

Unlike traditional search, Generative AI answer engines blend a brand's story into a singular "Prompted Moment of Truth" with the potential to significantly impact consumer decisions. Say goodbye to their era of 10 blue links per search. Brand builders must now prime and manage “smoothie” ingredients in a tightened shopper journey. Brand builders will need to zero in on authentic, credentialed and consistent brand elements to influence AI-driven consumer choices effectively. SEO-style gaming or manipulation won't work in this context.