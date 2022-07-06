Amazon Prime Day 2022—3 ways brands can benefit

Prospective shoppers are hunting small game this year

As mentioned, the biggest product categories encompass things people purchase for themselves rather than bigger-ticket items. So, for example, clothing, personal electronics and beauty products figure to fly off the virtual shelves most quickly. Big-ticket items, on the other hand, are far less popular: Only about a quarter of shoppers said they’re looking for indoor (27%) or outdoor (23%) furniture, for example, while a mere 11% are interested in major appliances such as refrigerators.

This is a byproduct of surging inflation: People were spending heavily on more expensive items in the teeth of the pandemic and those items in turn were harbingers of the inflationary surge. Now, with pandemic uncertainty bleeding into broader economic insecurity, shopping therapy will necessarily take place on a smaller scale.

The torch is passed to new generations of shoppers

If Prime Day 2022 eclipse last year’s, the under-40 set will lead the way. Gen Z (81%) and millennials (79%) more often state that they plan to shop on Prime Day compared to the overall population (70%); they also report more frequently that they plan to spend more (47% and 46% respectively versus 36% of the overall population). They’re also more likely (57% and 68%, respectively) than the population overall (53%) to wait until Prime Day for certain purchases.

What are they looking for? Clothing, personal electronics and beauty products are their top three and in larger numbers than older cohorts. But they also have some idiosyncratic interests: Gen Z and millennials like toys and games (48% and 45%, respectively, versus 35% of the overall population). They’re also more often interested in bigger-ticket items: household electronics such as televisions (45% and 46% versus 38%) and even indoor furniture (43% and 37% versus 27%), perhaps a reflection of where they are in life—moving into their first solo places or furnishing their first family homes. Perhaps not surprisingly, they’re also splurgers: While 50% of respondents said that they buy products on Prime Day they don’t ordinarily purchase, Gen Z (62%) and millennials (64%) lead that group. The message for e-tailers is clear: Aim young.

Amazon practically invented a new shopping season with its summer Prime Day. Other companies who take cues from these trends now have a chance to benefit from the trail Amazon has blazed.