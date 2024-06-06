Audience acquisition strategies—why retention holds the key to profitability

That’s why in all the talk of acquisition, engagement and retention we need to remember that we’re talking about humans. This isn't just about customer acquisition costs and churn reduction. It’s about surprise, delight and interaction.

When I check into a hotel I’ve stayed at multiple times and the person at reception asks, “Have you stayed with us before,” I want to answer, “You tell me.” Compare that to checking into a hotel where the front-desk attendant says, “Welcome back. We haven’t seen you in a while and it’s nice to have you here again.”

The goal is to make fans out of customers. Fandom gives people a sense of belonging and community. And brain science shows that when we like something, we want to feel closer to it. It’s why after watching their favorite shows or sports teams people visit Reddit forums, create fan art and go on social media to predict who the killer is or whether the top seed will be eliminated in the first round.



Increasingly, smart media companies are looking to engage audiences in their own ecosystems. It’s why interactive content is growing in popularity. They reward those who interact with them and create daily habits that reinforce loyalty. Nearly every major media company used the recent Upfronts and NewFronts to introduce new ways for their audiences to interact with content and advertisers.



It’s not enough to bring new people in; you have to continue every day (or at least more often than not) to win the hearts and minds of those you’ve already attracted.



If you do that, getting engaged after the wedding can truly lead to a happy ever after.