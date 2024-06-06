Audience acquisition strategies—why retention holds the key to profitability

Don’t mistake the wedding for the marriage. That’s good advice to any young couple but it turns out to also work for media companies trying to navigate a challenging landscape.
A wedding is a moment; a marriage is the decision to build a life together. Now think of audience acquisition as a moment, and engagement and retention as the keys to building a lasting relationship over time.
In recent years, the media business was largely focused on the moment—on using performance media, price promotions and other tactics to drive audience acquisition at all costs, with little regard for profits or lifetime value. That growth was rewarded by Wall Street and advertisers.
But it was always a short-term strategy. As it became harder to find and attract new audiences, and as churn rates grew, the focus shifted. Acquisition regardless of cost went out of favor overnight, while engagement and retention were recognized and valued as crucial to driving growth and profitability.