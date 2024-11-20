Why brands may lose billions of dollars by dropping DEI programs

In response to auto and other companies ending support for DEI, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation released a new analysis proving the business case against alienating consumers who are LGBTQ and people of color. The debate should now be settled. The findings unequivocally show that brands will lose billions if LGBTQ regressions persist. Fortunately, it's not too late to revert.
What’s at stake
Since early October—LGBTQ History Month, no less—brands including Toyota, Ford, Molson Coors, Lowe’s and Harley-Davidson have retreated from DEI commitments. The shift comes at a time when inclusivity is not just a social issue but a business imperative. The extremist pressure behind these decisions has led to a critical moment where the bottom line and consumer loyalty are both at stake.
Toyota, a long-time supporter of LGBTQ inclusion initiatives, announced plans to scale back support for LGBTQ programs and drop out of the HRC’s Corporate Equality Index. This move coincides with broader corporate trends, signaling a troubling rollback of DEI efforts in multiple sectors.