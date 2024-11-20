Why brands may lose billions of dollars by dropping DEI programs

The HRC’s recently-issued report, “Automotive Data Show Massive LGBTQ+, People of Color Consumer Power; Red Flag for Automakers Backtracking on Inclusion Commitments,” cites data and analysis from McKinsey, a Washington Post poll and research conducted by the HRC’s foundation. The numbers indicate that the brands that have scaled down DEI are likely to lose billions of dollars in sales.

Auto companies that have stripped down support for DEI and LGBTQ causes have made moral and business mistakes. Since 2020, LGBTQ consumers in America have spent approximately $103 billion on vehicles. Of the new vehicles registered in this time, more than a third of them were purchased by LGBTQ, Black, Asian or Latino buyers. This is more than 19.3 million vehicles.

Eighty percent of LGBTQ consumers would boycott companies that roll back DEI initiatives, and more than half would amplify their concerns on social media.

What does this mean? Brands can lose billions in sales. While car companies are in the spotlight, the risk isn’t limited to the automotive industry. Companies across sectors, including consumer goods, finance and technology, face similar risks.