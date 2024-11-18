Opinion

Creative judging and accessibility—lessons from a Cannes Lions jury room

Guidelines for award shows and event of all sizes
By Josh Loebner. Published on November 18, 2024.
When an experience is made more accessible, it benefits not only a small group but makes it better for everyone.

Credit: Cannes Lions

In advertising, awards are one way we measure success, and serving as a juror at one of the major shows is a career achievement. As the first blind Cannes Lions juror, it was an honor to be a part of not only elevating creativity among awards but also to be a part of more accessibility and inclusion in the jury room.

However, there’s still a certain level of fear of getting it wrong when bringing disabled talent to the jury rooms. The right intentions are there, but the worry of potential missteps in providing an accessible experience can prevent progress.

As we seek to expand our creative perspectives from every angle, here are some things to think about as jury announcements roll out. The south of France is the setting for my example, but the preparation and considerations can serve as guidelines for award shows and events of all sizes.   

The invitation

New, unfamiliar experiences can present some trepidation for people with disabilities who need accommodation. As a first-time Lions juror, I was excited to accept, but there was also a bit of nervousness about the accessibility of each element of what was ahead. Acknowledging one’s disability and reasonable accommodations is important from the start of any new experience, whether at work or when being called to creative jury duty.

When I accepted, I shared more about my disability and asked about the accessibility and accommodations I would need.  Cannes Lions answered questions and took the time to curate the accessibility information I’d need at each stage of my jury journey.  We scheduled check-ins leading up to the events to ensure that my needs were met.

The jury

It’s easy to see why expanding diverse and different voices among juries makes so much sense with population shifts, global trends and digital content elevating once marginalized groups including those with disabilities. “Nothing about us without us” is a rallying cry for many disability communities, and that philosophy extends beyond the work to those reviewing entries as jurors.  

Josh Loebner, fourth from right, poses with fellow Cannes Lions Awards jurors.

Credit: Josh Loebner

Good jurors have a breadth and depth of knowledge, are open and able to share points of view and guide conversations in jury rooms, and these considerations are also important when it comes to accessibility. Being a juror, at its core, is about reviewing and scoring the work via a digital portal, dialogue among jurors and final scoring and awarding entries. 

Sharing more about my disability and accessibility needs with the jury president and fellow jurors ensured that I was supported during conversations that led to creative recognition and awards. Prepping jurors meant sharing that I was blind and giving some simple tips for conversations, such as talking in a bit more detail to include specifics about the work to ensure clarity. This improves the experience for everyone in guiding the conversation.

Technology provided in the jury room, tested and retested, allowed me to optimally score the work alongside the Innovation Lions jury.

The work

Disability representation and accessibility in advertising is still relatively new, and among the entries that focused on those topics, fellow jurors looked to me as a subject expert to share insights and guide conversations. Some work may authentically and creatively elevate disability inclusion, while other work may miss the mark. For those not familiar with trends and innovations in this space, it may be difficult to recognize what should or shouldn’t move up in the rankings. With more work featuring people with disabilities and creative takes on accessibility, it makes sense to invite more disabled jurors to bring their expertise and points of view.

The benefits

No matter the event, jurors with disabilities need the entire show experience to be accessible. When any experience is made more accessible, it has the potential to benefit not only an individual or small group but also make it better for everyone—which is known as the curb-cut effect.

When sidewalks in have curb ramps to the street, it creates easier access for wheelchair users, blind people—and those without disabilities such as parents using strollers, those with carts, cyclists and children. In other words, when a design feature makes something more accessible, it won’t help only a niche group of individuals but also benefit those without disabilities. Everything that’s being made more accessible for disabled jurors has an opportunity to make experiences more positive for anyone who is a juror.  

Accessibility goes beyond those key moments among jurors to also factor in travel to and from venues, restaurants, hotels and so many other spaces and places.  At Cannes, accessibility tours of the Palais and other venues are available throughout the day for anyone who needs more support getting to and from certain destinations. The International Festival of Creativity is becoming more accessible to everyone with calming and quiet spaces, sign language interpreters on main stages and elevators that take delegates down to venues on the beach.  

Representation among jurors showcases disabled creative leaders in the industry, but in the end, greater accessibility at awards events shines a light on the possibilities for daily working experiences across agencies and brands.

Josh Loebner, with a beard, mustache and brown rushed-back hair, wears a blue vest over a white dress shirt and purple patterned tie as he smiles with a leafy street scene in soft focus behind him.
Josh Loebner

Josh Loebner, Ph.D., is global head of inclusive design at VML.

View all articles by this author
