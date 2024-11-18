Creative judging and accessibility—lessons from a Cannes Lions jury room

In advertising, awards are one way we measure success, and serving as a juror at one of the major shows is a career achievement. As the first blind Cannes Lions juror, it was an honor to be a part of not only elevating creativity among awards but also to be a part of more accessibility and inclusion in the jury room.
However, there’s still a certain level of fear of getting it wrong when bringing disabled talent to the jury rooms. The right intentions are there, but the worry of potential missteps in providing an accessible experience can prevent progress.
As we seek to expand our creative perspectives from every angle, here are some things to think about as jury announcements roll out. The south of France is the setting for my example, but the preparation and considerations can serve as guidelines for award shows and events of all sizes.