Creative judging and accessibility—lessons from a Cannes Lions jury room

Sharing more about my disability and accessibility needs with the jury president and fellow jurors ensured that I was supported during conversations that led to creative recognition and awards. Prepping jurors meant sharing that I was blind and giving some simple tips for conversations, such as talking in a bit more detail to include specifics about the work to ensure clarity. This improves the experience for everyone in guiding the conversation.

Technology provided in the jury room, tested and retested, allowed me to optimally score the work alongside the Innovation Lions jury.

The work

Disability representation and accessibility in advertising is still relatively new, and among the entries that focused on those topics, fellow jurors looked to me as a subject expert to share insights and guide conversations. Some work may authentically and creatively elevate disability inclusion, while other work may miss the mark. For those not familiar with trends and innovations in this space, it may be difficult to recognize what should or shouldn’t move up in the rankings. With more work featuring people with disabilities and creative takes on accessibility, it makes sense to invite more disabled jurors to bring their expertise and points of view.

The benefits

No matter the event, jurors with disabilities need the entire show experience to be accessible. When any experience is made more accessible, it has the potential to benefit not only an individual or small group but also make it better for everyone—which is known as the curb-cut effect.