Ad creatives and mental health—5 ways to prevent burnout and reward performance

Global agencies need to lead by prohibiting correspondence—internal or external including all apps—after 6 p.m. and on weekends unless an emergency arises. If holding companies adopt this policy, others will follow the market standard. Agencies should also have well-defined “point of contact” charts to guide important or emergency after-hours communication. Do this as a pilot for one quarter and see the huge difference in employee morale.

Consistently reward top performers

Among the reasons award-winning creatives switch to the client side is feeling exploited for being good at what they do. It’s a completely fair expectation to desire a financial component with that work. But employee merit certificates and text messages filled with celebratory GIFs are hardly appropriate rewards. Just look at the great resignation spree, will you please?

Celebrate and preserve the ardor of your most talented. If you really have to use them on multiple projects and pitches, make sure they are given bonuses for the work they put in—especially when compared to colleagues working at a normal pace.

While easier to gauge value in sales roles, it can be done for creatives too. Customarily document for HR and agency leaders the extra effort and accomplishments of your top performers. Consistently reward them for it so that over time they won’t feel taken advantage of and start doing work far below their capabilities. It’s an avoidable lose-lose scenario and a win-win for both agency and industry.

Yes, your short-term agency expenses might rise a little. And to be fair, you might lose clients to smaller agencies ready to work 16 hours a day. But in the bigger scheme of things, you will be helping the industry regain its gold standards and lost goodwill. And we all know the lifetime value of a brand with unshakeable integrity and human empathy.