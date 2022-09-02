Ad creatives and mental health—5 ways to prevent burnout and reward performance

Every year agencies are honored at Cannes for ads about mental health—but don’t always support the emotional, psychological and social well-being of their own staff.
A hustle culture is what makes the industry cool. But when pressure takes precedence over passion, agencies won’t hold onto their most talented creatives for long. Here are five ways to celebrate creatives’ intensity while caring for their mental health:
Sponsor counseling and therapy sessions
Before planning longer-term changes, first acknowledge when team members say they are on edge. Exhaustion, cynicism, detachment and a sense of personal defeat are signs of extreme mental health imbalance.
While helpful, a chat with the HR team usually does not lead to lasting change. Third-party certified counselors should be the norm in such overworked and overstressed work environments. Virtual guidance by certified experts is affordable and helps the agency put its money where its mouth is. If you can’t swing the expense, start by providing each employee access to mental support apps including Calm and Headspace.