Gen Alpha facts vs. hype—what every marketer should understand

Children under the age of 14 don’t belong to a known generational cohort yet. Right now, they are a demographic—a slice of the pie of all people living today. A generation, on the other hand, comes to exist through shared formative experiences and the impact they’ve had on the cohort’s general outlook, risk tolerance, political motivations, and more.

For example, millennials are defined by their memory of 9/11 and often also a pre-9/11 world, as well as the Great Recession’s impact on their futures. This dynamic between experiences and their impact typically plays out over the first two decades of a person’s life. Once established, generational cohorts typically become standard designations for marketers and researchers.

If paradigm-shifting upheaval is fundamental to a cohort’s development, nothing can top the pandemic. Children born before 2015 remember the global pandemic’s effects on their family, community and education. But as enormous and lengthy as it was, it’s still only one instance of upheaval that impacted a small fraction of alleged Gen Alpha.

Here’s what we can know about future Gen Alpha:

They have millennial and older Gen Z parents

These parents were raised by Boomers and thus were likely raised with structure and discipline. In direct response to their own childhood experiences, young parents have taken a gentler approach. This can yield kind and self-aware children, or it can yield ones who must have their own way.

They are raised with screens

There is a good reason this cohort is often referred to as “iPad kids.” A recent Morning Consult study revealed that 39% of these kids spend at least three hours a day looking at screens, while 24% spend at least seven hours a day on smartphones. Even if children aren’t exposed to iPads and smartphones regularly in their homes, the screens cast a powerful halo effect. Children are highly aware of them via their classrooms, peers, and their parents’ own screen usage.