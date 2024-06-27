Gen Alpha facts vs. hype—what every marketer should understand

As marketers aim to define Gen Alpha, many are grasping for insights that will help them understand how to connect. For example, there are the recent alarming headlines about “Sephora Kids” who are investing in skin care and makeup that belie their youth. Some of their favorite brands include Drunk Elephant and Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty, which can cost anywhere from $14 to $99 for a single product.
For as much hype as there is about Sephora Kids, there’s also profound hope, as cultural pundits and researchers express that this will be the generation that could save us based on their predicted commitment to the environment and social justice.
Both alarm and hope are arguably myths or at the very least, clickbait. The oldest among Gen Alpha is only 14, and as they are still children, there are many things we can’t know yet about this demographic. But regardless of age, we can take a marketer’s lens to the headlines and research to define these myths and truths.
The biggest myth: that Gen Alpha even exists
We know kids behave differently today than they have before. You’ve seen the headlines. So how can we say Gen Alpha doesn't exist? To answer that, we must distinguish between a generational cohort—the generational groupings that drive many marketing strategies—and a demographic group.