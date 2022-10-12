Opinion

Closing the Hispanic generational wealth gap—how brands can help consumers manage their finances

Three ways to incorporate advocacy into campaigns and social responsibilities initiatives
By Marina Filippelli. Published on October 12, 2022.
Credit: iStock

Generational wealth has always mattered, but in the U.S., average Black and Hispanic or Latino households earn about half as much as average white households and have only about 15 to 20% as much net wealth, according to the Federal Reserve. This disproportionate distribution of wealth limits the ability of Black and Hispanic households to transfer wealth to the next generation. This has repercussions—and will continue to have a very real impact moving forward.

Why is this so significant? Higher parental wealth offers multiple advantages for children, including by helping to finance higher education or a down payment on a mortgage. This head start makes it considerably easier for those born with wealth—who are disproportionately white—to get ahead. Today’s young families face serious obstacles to generating wealth and, without support, Hispanic and Black families are more likely to be stuck in a cycle in which they cannot generate sufficient wealth to transfer to the next generation. 

Today’s millennials and Gen Zers are determined to accumulate wealth that will help their families and future generations get ahead. But why does this matter to marketers? Simply put, their desire to get ahead creates a fantastic opportunity for brands to demonstrate they support the efforts of these influential consumer groups in action-forward ways.

Brands can benefit from closing this generational and ethnic wealth gap because it not only gives them the chance to make a meaningful contribution but can also endear these communities to them. Households with guaranteed incomes have more money to spend—not to mention that genuine brand advocacy for minorities is viewed very favorably among these communities, who take this sort of thing to heart. 

Here are three effective and proactive ways you can incorporate brand advocacy into your campaigns and ideally weave into your corporate social responsibilities initiatives as well. 

Offer entrepreneurial support

Hispanic immigrants are 30.6% more likely than the general U.S. population to own their own businesses. But even though Hispanic-owned businesses are growing at a faster pace, they have less access to capital funding as banks turn them away at higher rates than white-owned businesses. Supporting Hispanic entrepreneurs and proactively helping them battle systemic issues to get ahead is a wonderful way to be a brand ally in a practical sense.

Help minorities navigate the financial system

While financial services brands seem to be the obvious fit for this issue, the reality is that any brand can step in and show consumers that they understand their challenges and are willing to use their considerable influence to support them. Most brands that target young adults and even children can have a significant impact on financial literacy and demonstrate how to put this education into practice. Once consumers become proficient at managing their own finances and recognize that a brand helped them get there, they won’t hesitate to purchase from a brand they trust and have a connection with.  

Establish partnerships with those who know the demographic

In many cases, brands have the resources to support Hispanic entrepreneurs and the new generation of young Hispanic or Latines who are working hard to succeed, but they lack the knowledge or familiarity that's necessary to ensure that their support is well-directed. In these situations, it's crucial to partner with the appropriate organizations and community leaders to get it right.  

This support needs to come from an authentic place within your brand's mission. Don’t sanitize the issue of generational wealth or community support. There's no use in pretending to be interested in supporting this consumer group if your brand is not really aligned with its needs.

In this article:

Marina Filippelli headshot
Marina Filippelli

Marina Filippelli is CEO of Orci.

View all articles by this author
