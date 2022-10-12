Closing the Hispanic generational wealth gap—how brands can help consumers manage their finances

Generational wealth has always mattered, but in the U.S., average Black and Hispanic or Latino households earn about half as much as average white households and have only about 15 to 20% as much net wealth, according to the Federal Reserve. This disproportionate distribution of wealth limits the ability of Black and Hispanic households to transfer wealth to the next generation. This has repercussions—and will continue to have a very real impact moving forward.

Why is this so significant? Higher parental wealth offers multiple advantages for children, including by helping to finance higher education or a down payment on a mortgage. This head start makes it considerably easier for those born with wealth—who are disproportionately white—to get ahead. Today’s young families face serious obstacles to generating wealth and, without support, Hispanic and Black families are more likely to be stuck in a cycle in which they cannot generate sufficient wealth to transfer to the next generation.

Today’s millennials and Gen Zers are determined to accumulate wealth that will help their families and future generations get ahead. But why does this matter to marketers? Simply put, their desire to get ahead creates a fantastic opportunity for brands to demonstrate they support the efforts of these influential consumer groups in action-forward ways.

Brands can benefit from closing this generational and ethnic wealth gap because it not only gives them the chance to make a meaningful contribution but can also endear these communities to them. Households with guaranteed incomes have more money to spend—not to mention that genuine brand advocacy for minorities is viewed very favorably among these communities, who take this sort of thing to heart.