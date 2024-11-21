Opinion

How brands can stay culturally relevant

When to ride a wave and when to create your own
By Rana Reeves. Published on November 21, 2024.
IAB’s 2025 predictions—why commerce media, the creator economy and privacy will have a big year

Skims has moved fluidly from moment to cultural moment, including partnering with Olivia Munn who posed in Skims after going public with her double mastectomy.

Credit: Skims via YouTube

Why are so many brands so bad at taking part in culture? It’s usually because the way brands work—too safe, too slow, too cringe—is almost exactly the opposite of the way culture moves.

There can be tremendous rewards for brands that make culture, but for many brands, the attempts can range from merely passé to off-putting. Gen Z, in particular, accepts brands stepping into cultural spaces—but the key is knowing how to do it right and when to step back. Brands need to add something meaningful, whether it’s fresh perspectives or an experience worth sharing. This means moving beyond safe, corporate-feeling campaigns that lack bite and authenticity. 

Most memes are gone in a blink—and by the time brands usually show up, the party is over. Charli XCX’s brat summer was a genuine cultural moment that resonated because it felt bold and real. But the more brands hopped on the brat-wagon, the more overused and diluted the trend became. Audiences easily recognize the thousands of brat-green posts as a hollow attempt to be relatable.

Remember when your parents started using your slang, and you vowed never to use that word again? It’s like that.

Worse, you can miss the mark entirely. One example is the recent Heinz ad that tried to tap into the hype around the new Joker movie by having models in Joker-esque ketchup smiles. Critics were quick to point out that the ads contained imagery that resembled blackface and minstrel shows. Even without that connection, the images read as more disturbing than appetizing.

Contrast that with the efforts of Skims, Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand. Skims has moved fluidly from moment to moment. In just the past few months, it has partnered with Charli XCX, Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan and Olivia Munn, who posed in Skims after going public with her double mastectomy. It’s a brand that inherently understands celebrity and timing—and that’s the point. 

If you don’t want to fade into the wallpaper, your work should feel like it’s coming from people who are part of the culture, not a sanitized version that feels out of touch. You’ll need to build an organization that moves in sync with culture. Here are some places to start.

Stay ahead of the curve

Brands need robust systems for tracking trends and understanding cultural shifts. This starts with having people who are immersed in the culture. Whether it’s fashion, sports or music, brands need insiders who are part of these communities and can identify microtrends as they emerge. Content creators are particularly valuable in this space because they’re always tuned in to what’s happening. 

Brands should also avoid falling into the trap of hiring agencies or teams that look and think exactly like them as this creates an echo chamber.

Cast for culture

Working with people who are deeply connected to culture, not just “off-the-shelf” talent, can make the difference between using a moment and creating one. Casting directors who have an editorial background or live in the cultural scene can bring unique insight and authenticity. 

There’s an art to recognizing which people or moments will resonate and understanding who is anointed by culture and why. While some decisions are data-driven, gut feelings also play a role in understanding why someone is relevant—whether it’s their connections, their projects or what’s currently buzzing about them. This information is often not public knowledge; you need people who get their info from more than Google.

Set up yourself for speed

Brands always move slow, but not when responding to a crisis. The trick is finding the same urgency for culture. Activations often involve weeks of internal discussions and sign-offs, which means by the time the campaign is ready, the moment has passed. One solution is to create a dedicated cultural task force, similar to a crisis management team. This team should have a streamlined chain of command, narrowed to only essential decision-makers, with clear time limits for approvals. Think of it as a newsroom approach—fast, nimble and ready to respond. 

Break the rules

Brands need to play by a different set of rules if they want to remain relevant. While brands can’t break the law, they should be willing to break the traditional rules of marketing. The reality is that most brand processes aren’t set up for this kind of bold thinking. 

Brands need to understand that events and celebrity partnerships require different strategies. It’s not just about plastering a famous face onto a campaign; it’s about creating a moment that feels real and encourages the audience’s participation. When Jimmy Kimmel’s well-known sidekick, Guillermo, handed out Don Julio 1942 shots at this year’s Oscars, he turned a media deal into a viral, shareable moment. 

Brands must loosen rigid processes to allow for spontaneity and bold moves. That way, when the right cultural moment comes, your brand is ready to not just take part but own it.

Grow culture

Too often we think of culture as a train that must be hopped on before it speeds away. Quick hits can provide a short-term boost, but making culture that sticks is more like gardening: you plant seeds, nurture them and see what grows over time.

For that, you will need to look closely at what your brand represents, the communities you need to reach and the people who can connect you to them. McDonald’s Travis Scott meals didn’t happen overnight, but it gave them much-needed credibility with an audience who are native to hype. Not every seed will take root—so you need to plant more than one.

The key is understanding when to ride a wave and when to create your own. By having a mix of quick-response strategies and long-term cultural investments, brands can stay embedded in culture rather than just passing through it.

