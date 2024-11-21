How brands can stay culturally relevant

Why are so many brands so bad at taking part in culture? It’s usually because the way brands work—too safe, too slow, too cringe—is almost exactly the opposite of the way culture moves.

There can be tremendous rewards for brands that make culture, but for many brands, the attempts can range from merely passé to off-putting. Gen Z, in particular, accepts brands stepping into cultural spaces—but the key is knowing how to do it right and when to step back. Brands need to add something meaningful, whether it’s fresh perspectives or an experience worth sharing. This means moving beyond safe, corporate-feeling campaigns that lack bite and authenticity.

Most memes are gone in a blink—and by the time brands usually show up, the party is over. Charli XCX’s brat summer was a genuine cultural moment that resonated because it felt bold and real. But the more brands hopped on the brat-wagon, the more overused and diluted the trend became. Audiences easily recognize the thousands of brat-green posts as a hollow attempt to be relatable.

Remember when your parents started using your slang, and you vowed never to use that word again? It’s like that.