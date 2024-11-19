How to engage Gen Alpha on YouTube, Roblox, Snapchat and TikTok

These days it’s common to see a toddler operating an iPad. So, it’s no surprise that Gen Alpha is extremely online, with parents introducing them to technology earlier than any previous generation. By Gen Alpha, we’re referring to the cohort born from 2010 to 2024, the oldest being 14.

Approximately 49% of Gen Alpha own tablets, and their use of technology and social media is only increasing. So, what are the top platforms where marketers can meet them? YouTube, Roblox, Snapchat and TikTok.

Let’s dive in.

YouTube

With more than 68% of Gen Alpha using YouTube, the generation ranked the platform as the “coolest brand.”

And the most exciting news for marketers is: 51% of Gen Alphas first hear about brands through YouTube. And the platform has also earned something highly sought after by brands: the approval of parents.