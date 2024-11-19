Opinion

How to engage Gen Alpha on YouTube, Roblox, Snapchat and TikTok

The generation’s favorite platforms and what they mean for brands
By Payton Heyman. Published on November 19, 2024.
Gift Article
Gift Article 10 Remaining As a subscriber, you have 10 articles to gift each month. Gifting allows recipients to access the article for free.
READ THIS NEXT   
5 ways AI is sucking the soul out of video—and what creatives can do

Roblox lets players design games and worlds, fostering creativity and allowing kids to have control over what they build and play.

Credit: Roblox

These days it’s common to see a toddler operating an iPad. So, it’s no surprise that Gen Alpha is extremely online, with parents introducing them to technology earlier than any previous generation. By Gen Alpha, we’re referring to the cohort born from 2010 to 2024, the oldest being 14. 

Approximately 49% of Gen Alpha own tablets, and their use of technology and social media is only increasing. So, what are the top platforms where marketers can meet them? YouTube, Roblox, Snapchat and TikTok.

Let’s dive in. 

YouTube 

With more than 68% of Gen Alpha using YouTube, the generation ranked the platform as the “coolest brand.

And the most exciting news for marketers is: 51% of Gen Alphas first hear about brands through YouTube. And the platform has also earned something highly sought after by brands: the approval of parents.

NextGen Marketing Summit

Join us for a crash course on Gen Z, DTC marketing and the creator economy
Register today

Gen Alpha is drawn to YouTube for several compelling reasons that align with their interests and learning preferences:

  • Entertainment and educational content: YouTube offers a diverse range of content, from cartoons to science experiments, blending entertainment with learning.
  • Gaming and influencer content: Gen Alpha loves to consume gaming streams and playthroughs and kid-focused influencers, helping them connect with creators who share their hobbies and interests.
  • DIY and creative inspiration: YouTube serves as a hub for DIY projects, arts and crafts, and tutorials that inspire hands-on activities.

Roblox

Roblox has consistently been a favored platform among Gen Alpha. Why does it resonate so much? Here are some of the key reasons:

  • Creative Freedom: Roblox lets players design games and worlds, fostering creativity and allowing kids to have control over what they build and play.
More from Ad Age
Gen Alpha facts vs. hype—what every marketer should understand
Anna Wilhelm
5 marketing predictions for 2034—what to expect from Gen Z and Alpha, CMOs, AI
Josh Campo
Why Gen Alpha is so brand-obsessed and how marketers can reach these savvy young consumers
Adrianne Pasquarelli
  • Social Interaction: Playing with friends is more common than playing alone. The platform encourages socializing, allowing users to connect with friends, chat, and collaborate in real time. 
  • Accessibility: Roblox is easy to access across multiple devices, allowing kids to jump in and play wherever they are.

Snapchat

Gen Alpha is flocking to Snapchat, with more than 50% of them active on the platform. Here are some key reasons why they love it:

  • Playful and Visual Communication: Snapchat’s filters and Bitmoji stickers align with Gen Alpha’s love for playful, visual expression, allowing them to communicate in creative ways.
  • Interactive AR Features: Snapchat’s AR tools, such as virtual try-ons and gamified filters, attract this generation’s imagination and offer immersive experiences.
  • Close-Knit Connections: Gen Alpha values private, small-scale social interactions, and Snapchat facilitates this, fostering a sense of intimacy.

TikTok

With 70% of Gen Alphas using TikTok, the platform’s bite-sized videos match their shorter attention spans, offering quick entertainment and immediate engagement. Here are a few of the key reasons why they’re drawn to TikTok:

  • Creative expression and participation: TikTok encourages creativity through challenges, trends, and easy-to-use editing tools, allowing Gen Alphas to actively participate and showcase their ideas.
  • Memes as a social language: The platform’s integration of meme culture resonates with Gen Alpha, as it’s a key tool for them to communicate and feel connected to a larger community of creators and viewers.
  • Shopping: Gen Alphas can learn about new brands through TikTok Shop, trends, and creators that they look up to, inspiring shopping decisions. 

Ad Age Tech Power List 2025

We’re looking for top digital innovators from agencies, brands, platforms, ad tech companies and tech startups
enter here

Takeaway for brands:

To connect with Gen Alpha effectively, brands must adapt to the platforms and experiences that resonate with them. Here are some key takeaways:

Meet them where they are

One of the most effective ways for brands to connect with Gen Alpha is to meet them where they spend their time online: YouTube, Roblox, Snapchat, and TikTok.

Embrace creativity and participation

Gen Alpha thrives on creative expression, so brands can invite them into creative processes, such as within branded Roblox worlds or virtual try-ons in Snapchat, building stronger engagement and brand affinity.

Incorporate social elements

This generation values social connection online, and brands can tap into this by fostering community-oriented campaigns.

By understanding where and how Gen Alpha engages online, brands can build meaningful relationships that foster connection, community, and advocacy—key pillars for winning the hearts of this next-generation audience.

Super Bowl commercials

Tracking the latest brand and agency plans
Enter here

In this article:

Payton Heyman, wearing a black crew-neck top and long blond parted in the middle and flowing past her shoulders, smiles in front of a park setting in soft focus.
Payton Heyman

Payton Heyman is associate marketing manager, Movers+Shakers.

 

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

5 ways AI is sucking the soul out of video—and what creatives can do

5 ways AI is sucking the soul out of video—and what creatives can do
6 ways to harness Gen Z’s intensity at work

6 ways to harness Gen Z’s intensity at work
Creative judging and accessibility—lessons from a Cannes Lions jury room

Creative judging and accessibility—lessons from a Cannes Lions jury room
Marketing helped divide America—here’s how brands can promote unity

Marketing helped divide America—here’s how brands can promote unity
How creatives can maximize generative AI for personalized and scalable campaigns

How creatives can maximize generative AI for personalized and scalable campaigns
Gen Z and sexual wellness marketing—4 lessons for legacy brands

Gen Z and sexual wellness marketing—4 lessons for legacy brands
Post-election brand advice for communicating on social issues

Post-election brand advice for communicating on social issues
Brand purpose during polarizing times—how marketers can help bridge the divide

Brand purpose during polarizing times—how marketers can help bridge the divide