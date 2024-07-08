How KPMG’s CMO is promoting generative AI within the consulting giant

Big companies are famously slow and cautious when adopting new technology. Digital transformation projects have foundered over the last decade as employees resist changing how they work. Consulting giant KPMG, on the other hand, has created a companywide strategy of AI adoption and integration. Americas CMO Lauren Boyman is one of the co-leaders.

“AI can transform the employee experience, how we get work done and how we service clients,” said Boyman. KPMG, which counsels clients on AI adoption, calls itself “client zero” and has invested in a broad-based employee enablement and upskilling program called “aiQ.”

“AiQ is our way of bringing AI into our every day, to create more impact for our clients and communities,” Boyman said. It’s a lesson for most companies regardless of size.

Can you give an overview of aiQ?

We are a global professional services firm with capabilities in technology and innovation. Whether you're a developer, an accountant or a business leader, AI will help you create more value. While that statement is true, this strategy is rooted in our people. Ultimately, it’s the human IQ (our talent, expertise and experience) that makes the difference.