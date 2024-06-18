Pride 2024—how marketers can balance risk, reward and responsibility

Pride marketing is looking a lot different in 2024. Last year’s backlash blunders (Target, Bud Light), skepticism about the ROI of diversity-based decision-making and vocal shareholders demanding caution on cultural topics (Dell, Levi’s, Mondelēz) have created a chilling effect.

What’s behind this shift, and how can marketers navigate risk, reward and responsibility? From the perspective of this 40-something, George-Michael generation, “Will & Grace” gay, here’s what I see has happened and some principles for brands to consider:

Queer market share has gone mainstream

What was once niche marketing to our community has become mainstream. Statistics around Gen Z’s and millennials’ sexual orientation and nonbinary identities are in the double digits. Add their kids and loved ones under a collective psychographic segment that expects meaningful allyship, and you’ve got a huge target audience.

Queer culture also has garnered broad appeal; “RuPaul’s Drag Race” is consistently one of the top-rated shows on cable TV. Marketers aren’t earmarking an ad for Out magazine anymore; they are asking if their mainstream campaigns should include gender-nonconforming casting and same-sex couples to relate to a wider spectrum of sub-segments in their audience.

This changes the role of Pride Month marketing from a commercial proposition to a social or even moral one.