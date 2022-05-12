Roe v. Wade—5 ways brands should prepare and respond

It is increasingly difficult for brands to avoid politically charged issues or the polarizing rhetoric that now defines public discourse. The recent leak of a draft opinion by the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade has provoked such strong feelings that brands need to be prepared to address it.
Roe v. Wade—tracking brand and agency reaction
Gone are the days when brands could exist outside the political spectrum and simply “stay in their lanes” by not engaging on hot button topics such as abortion.
Consumers and employees expect to hear something from brands, even if it is not a definitive position on abortion.
Here are ways brands should respond to the possibility that, in at least half the states in the union, abortion might soon be banned or limited:
Talk about health care as a larger issue
Many of the clinics that perform abortions also deliver other health care services. If abortion is outlawed, a lot of those clinics will close, and patients will be negatively impacted. Brands should strongly support equal access to reproductive health care for all people.
When brands promote get-out-the vote efforts, they don’t endorse a particular candidate. Rather, they speak about the importance of universal access to the ballot. The message here should be the same. Brands should come out in support of universal and equitable access to health care. One important and visible way to do this is to sign on to the Don’t Ban Equality statement that a coalition of groups created in response to state laws restricting reproductive health access.