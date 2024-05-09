Social media and the law—a warning for brands and content creators

To date, the validity of Cameo’s TOS permitting the use of content beyond personal use has not been decided by a court. It is also not clear if compliance with, or a breach of, Cameo’s TOS might result in liability to Jimmy Kimmel or users like him.

Further complicating these issues is that many content owners tolerate some degree of infringement and may engage in selective enforcement of their rights. This can give content creators the mistaken belief that all social media posts using the same or similar content are lawful. Just because a prior image or meme is already on a social media platform, does not mean that it is in the public domain or free to use.

In addition, it is difficult to tell whether the original person posting the content to a platform had the right to do so. While a platform’s TOS may permit personal users to repost, reposting content for a commercial purpose may not be legal. Presumably, Santos would not have sued Kimmel if Kimmel used the videos only for his personal enjoyment and did not reuse them on his show.

Rights of publicity

Content creators should also be cognizant of rights of publicity that govern the commercial exploitation of a person’s name, image and likeness. As there is no federal right of publicity, these rights exist on a state-by-state basis. Generally, there is no fair use defense for using a person's image for a commercial purpose such as an advertisement. If such a post contains an image of a person, the content creator should obtain permission to use that person’s image.

Drugstore chain Duane Reade learned this lesson when its Twitter/X account reposted a photograph of Katherine Heigl shopping at the store with the caption “Even @KatieHeigl can’t resist shopping at #NYC’s favorite drugstore.” Heigl sued for $6 million, but the parties settled for an undisclosed sum with Heigl donating the money to charity. Even using a lookalike in an advertisement could lead to a right of publicity claim. Ariana Grande sued fast fashion store Forever 21 for posting images of a strikingly similar-looking model in its social media campaign.