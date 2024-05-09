Social media and the law—a warning for brands and content creators

What Jimmy Kimmel likely thought would be a harmless prank on another public figure resulted in a lawsuit from George Santos. The former congressman alleges Kimmel used pseudonyms to obtain Cameo videos created by Santos and then displayed them on national TV without Santos’ consent and in violation of Cameo’s terms of service.
Santos alleges copyright infringement, fraudulent inducement, breach of contract and unjust enrichment seeking more than $750,000 in damages. While it is unclear how this will end, the situation provides a reminder of the legal risks of social media.
Every social media platform has its own terms of service (TOS) which govern what users can do on the platform. And while many people consent to TOS while not actually reading them, each platform’s terms vary with respect to legal issues such as copyright ownership and infringement, and the extent to which the content may be used on the platform. TOS seek to limit the platform’s liability for user behavior and to shift liability to the users. Most platforms attempt to avoid being the arbiter of disputes and oblige users to police their own content.
Savvy content creators must monitor their use of social media, especially when engaged in activity across multiple social media platforms.