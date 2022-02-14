Super Bowl commercial brands should be striving for more

There’s a fizzy, crazy, dreamy, celebrity-driven escapism running through nearly all the Super Bowl advertising this year.
This isn’t exactly a new development. The 2022 body of work hews to a certain type of Super Bowl spot that’s gone from niche to norm over the past decade or so. And may even be cresting. Consider the following oversimplified summary of this year’s spots:
Eugene Levy as an action film star with fabulous hair for Nissan. Matthew McConaughey reciting rhyming verse in a hot air balloon from outer space for Salesforce. Snoop and Martha Stewart making marijuana adjacent jokes in the backyard for Bic. Lindsay Lohan with a bedazzled ankle monitor and a William Shatner VO for Planet Fitness. Megan Thee Stallion as a literal song bird for Cheetos/Doritos. Hannah Waddingham with a hairless cat for Rakuten. Gwyneth Paltrow munching on a candle for Uber Eats. Kevin Hart and Guy Fieri and Ken Jeong being so very Kevin and Guy and Ken. Callback cameos—from Dennis Rodman to Steve Buscemi to The Most Interesting Man in The World—abound. Peyton Manning everywhere, of course.
The most obvious thread is celebrity talent. It feels like we’ve hit peak celebrity. By my math, 87.3% of this year’s spots feature at least one celeb. Often a multiplicity of celebrities. There are good reasons for this. Celebrity talent is immensely, well, talented. When you’ve only got 30 seconds to break through an extraordinarily competitive, expensive, frenetic environment—where a lot of your audience is at a noisy party and probably also drunk—celebrities make sense.