B-Reel's CEO on running a microbrewery, '70s cinema—and being a 'personality DJ'
Anders Wahlquist is founder and CEO of B-Reel, which hacked Instagram for H&M, gamified Google Meet video calls and helped bring the folk-horror film "Midsommar" to the screen. But before B-Reel, he ran one of Sweden's first microbreweries, located in the middle of a nightclub, where they brewed the country's first unfiltered beer.
"It was not ready when we launched it, but we had to launch, because this discotheque owner had decided, 'It doesn't matter, Anders, you have to fix it somehow,'" Wahlquist says. "At the launch party, it was basically not drinkable."
But the brew got better, and he was headhunted to lead another brewery and distillery.
Wahlquist also talks about spinning records as a DJ, trying to run a nightclub seven days a week and taking a deep dive into '70s cinema.