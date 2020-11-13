Podcast: Ad Block

Lippincott's 'Carrie Dragshaw' on drag, 'Bake Off'—and the personas we all create every day

Dan Clay talks about creating his viral looks on the latest episode of the 'Ad Block' podcast
By I-Hsien Sherwood and Alfred Maskeroni. Published on November 13, 2020.
Dan Clay is brand strategy and innovation partner at Lippincott, the consultancy behind rebrands for PBS, DuPont and Starbucks. He is also the creator of "Carrie Dragshaw," his viral "Sex and the City" drag persona.

Carrie Bradshaw, Carrie Dragshaw, Dan Clay.

Credit:
Dan Clay

Four years ago, a chance Halloween costume went viral, and Carrie Dragshaw was born. Dan Clay combines attention to detail and a penchant for creating expensive looks with shower curtains, duct tape and makeup from CVS to create side-by-side homages to "Sex and the City."

"The clothes I put on to go to a conservative client are just as much drag as the drag I wear on the internet," he says. "There is something gratifying about just embracing the costume of it all."

True to his MBA and branding background, he wrote up brand principles for Carrie Dragshaw that he uses to write the captions for each of his outfits.

Clay also talks about the soothing effect of "The Great British Bake-Off" and code switching at work.

I-Hsien Sherwood

I-Hsien Sherwood is the associate creativity editor at Ad Age. 

Alfred Maskeroni

Alfred Maskeroni is the digital managing editor of Ad Age and co-host of the Ad Block podcast. 

