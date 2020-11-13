Lippincott's 'Carrie Dragshaw' on drag, 'Bake Off'—and the personas we all create every day
Dan Clay is brand strategy and innovation partner at Lippincott, the consultancy behind rebrands for PBS, DuPont and Starbucks. He is also the creator of "Carrie Dragshaw," his viral "Sex and the City" drag persona.
Four years ago, a chance Halloween costume went viral, and Carrie Dragshaw was born. Dan Clay combines attention to detail and a penchant for creating expensive looks with shower curtains, duct tape and makeup from CVS to create side-by-side homages to "Sex and the City."
"The clothes I put on to go to a conservative client are just as much drag as the drag I wear on the internet," he says. "There is something gratifying about just embracing the costume of it all."
True to his MBA and branding background, he wrote up brand principles for Carrie Dragshaw that he uses to write the captions for each of his outfits.
Clay also talks about the soothing effect of "The Great British Bake-Off" and code switching at work.