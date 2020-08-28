RQ's CEO on interior design, running a hotel—and how to spruce up a room for $5
Brian Salzman is founder and CEO at RQ, an agency that adapted to the pandemic by throwing a supper club for the premiere of HBO’s “Perry Mason” reboot, with cocktails and meal service sent right to people’s homes.
He talks about his appreciation for interior design on this episode of the “Ad Block” podcast. Salzman understands how much people are affected by their environments, especially during the pandemic, when many are stuck in their homes all day. “The simplest things that can change a lot, whether it be changing a door knob or kitchen knobs or even just repainting,” he says. “The same way we value our atmosphere at work, how we want to make sure it is conducive to community and sharing and inspiring, why don’t we value our homes as much as we value our offices?”
He is also one of the owners of Dive Palm Springs, a boutique hotel he helped buy and fix up. Salzman also weighs in on painting parties, the joyful sappiness of “Queer Eye” and explains how to spruce up a room for just $5.