Podcast: Ad Block

RQ's CEO on interior design, running a hotel—and how to spruce up a room for $5

Brian Salzman talks about improving the spaces we live and work in now on the latest episode of the 'Ad Block' podcast
By I-Hsien Sherwood. Published on August 28, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
Pornhub brand ambassador Asa Akira on why everyone needs a therapist—and how empathy can fix anything

Subscribe to us on iTunes, check us out on Spotify and hear us on Stitcher and Google Play too. This is our RSS feed. Tell a friend!

Brian Salzman is founder and CEO at RQ, an agency that adapted to the pandemic by throwing a supper club for the premiere of HBO’s “Perry Mason” reboot, with cocktails and meal service sent right to people’s homes.

Credit:
Alfred Maskeroni

He talks about his appreciation for interior design on this episode of the “Ad Block” podcast. Salzman understands how much people are affected by their environments, especially during the pandemic, when many are stuck in their homes all day. “The simplest things that can change a lot, whether it be changing a door knob or kitchen knobs or even just repainting,” he says. “The same way we value our atmosphere at work, how we want to make sure it is conducive to community and sharing and inspiring, why don’t we value our homes as much as we value our offices?”

He is also one of the owners of Dive Palm Springs, a boutique hotel he helped buy and fix up. Salzman also weighs in on painting parties, the joyful sappiness of  “Queer Eye” and explains how to spruce up a room for just $5.

The Best of Ad Age Ad Block

In this article:

I-Hsien Sherwood

I-Hsien Sherwood is the associate creativity editor at Ad Age. 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Pornhub brand ambassador Asa Akira on why everyone needs a therapist—and how empathy can fix anything

Pornhub brand ambassador Asa Akira on why everyone needs a therapist—and how empathy can fix anything
Taboola's CEO on building with LEGO, Hebrew TV shows—and how obsession wins over genius

Taboola's CEO on building with LEGO, Hebrew TV shows—and how obsession wins over genius
The&Partnership's president on egg freezing, dark dramas—and Hungarian head cheese

The&Partnership's president on egg freezing, dark dramas—and Hungarian head cheese
Dagger's chief creative officer on stand-up comedy, Naughty by Nature—and Ron White's best advice

Dagger's chief creative officer on stand-up comedy, Naughty by Nature—and Ron White's best advice
Foursquare’s Dennis Crowley on fixing motorbikes, hot dog condiments—and running a Division IV soccer team

Foursquare’s Dennis Crowley on fixing motorbikes, hot dog condiments—and running a Division IV soccer team
BeenThereDoneThat's Dave Edwards on not being the smartest person in the room—and his alter ego 'Weather Edwards'

BeenThereDoneThat's Dave Edwards on not being the smartest person in the room—and his alter ego 'Weather Edwards'
Frog president on traveling with the circus, watching Fox News—and the life of a knife thrower's wife

Frog president on traveling with the circus, watching Fox News—and the life of a knife thrower's wife
Madonna Badger on coping with grief, why feelings aren’t facts—and the soothing power of Michael Bay movies

Madonna Badger on coping with grief, why feelings aren’t facts—and the soothing power of Michael Bay movies