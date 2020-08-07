Podcast: Ad Block

The&Partnership's president on egg freezing, dark dramas—and Hungarian head cheese

Agnes Fischer talks about family planning and reproductive choices on this episode of the 'Ad Block' podcast
By I-Hsien Sherwood and Alfred Maskeroni. Published on August 07, 2020.
Agnes Fischer is president of The&Partnership, known for its work with Toyota Europe, Argos and The Wall Street Journal. She is also the author of the book “Eggs Unscrambled: Making Sense of Egg Freezing, Fertility, and the Truth about Your Reproductive Years.” She talks about the process of freezing her own eggs on this episode of the “Ad Block” podcast.

Fischer had originally tried to conceive in a previous marriage and saw for the first time that fertility wasn't as simple as high school sex-ed. “Getting a divorce at 35, 36, it made me realize this is actually all a little bit fragile and I need to protect it,” she says. “So I'm going to freeze my eggs and then I'm going to go on living my life and revisit fertility later.  Freezing my eggs gave me that freedom and that option and that flexibility.”

She also talks about her love of traditional Hungarian foods like head cheese, dark dramas and how the pandemic has shifted calculations for many people about having a family.

