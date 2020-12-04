Xaxis' U.S. president on life as a rabbinical spouse, virtual religiosity—and trying out for MasterChef
Gila Wilensky is president, U.S. at WPP media agency Xaxis. She is also married to a rabbi, which makes her a rebbetzin—a situation she never expected to find herself in, but one she has embraced since meeting her husband on a dating app. (His profile didn't mention his occupation.)
"It’s one of the only roles you get through marriage. Doctor’s wives and husbands don’t necessarily get a title," Wilensky says. The role is much like a first lady. She gets to know congregants, leads charity work, conducts community outreach and teaches.
The role has evolved over the years, "especially as religions have become more modern, more inclusive, more egalitarian, and as women take on careers," she says. Women also serve as rabbis in many synagogues, and men as rabbinical spouses.
Wilensky also weighs in on trying out for MasterChef and the lessons we'll all take from our pandemic-enforced digital sabbaticals.