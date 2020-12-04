Podcast: Ad Block

Xaxis' U.S. president on life as a rabbinical spouse, virtual religiosity—and trying out for MasterChef

Gila Wilensky talks about the duties of the 'first lady' of the synagogue on the latest episode of the 'Ad Block' podcast
By I-Hsien Sherwood and Alfred Maskeroni. Published on December 04, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
Google's VP of global marketing on fast food, his family's 7-Eleven—and the best McDonald's in the world

Subscribe to us on iTunes, check us out on Spotify and hear us on Stitcher and Google Play too. This is our RSS feed. Tell a friend!

Gila Wilensky is president, U.S. at WPP media agency Xaxis. She is also married to a rabbi, which makes her a rebbetzin—a situation she never expected to find herself in, but one she has embraced since meeting her husband on a dating app. (His profile didn't mention his occupation.)

Credit:
Courtesy of Gila Wilensky

"It’s one of the only roles you get through marriage. Doctor’s wives and husbands don’t necessarily get a title," Wilensky says. The role is much like a first lady. She gets to know congregants, leads charity work, conducts community outreach and teaches.

The role has evolved over the years, "especially as religions have become more modern, more inclusive, more egalitarian, and as women take on careers," she says. Women also serve as rabbis in many synagogues, and men as rabbinical spouses.

Wilensky also weighs in on trying out for MasterChef and the lessons we'll all take from our pandemic-enforced digital sabbaticals.

The Best of Ad Age Ad Block

In this article:

I-Hsien Sherwood

I-Hsien Sherwood is the associate creativity editor at Ad Age. 

Follow View all articles by this author
Thumbnail
Alfred Maskeroni

Alfred Maskeroni is the digital managing editor of Ad Age and co-host of the Ad Block podcast. 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Google's VP of global marketing on fast food, his family's 7-Eleven—and the best McDonald's in the world

Google's VP of global marketing on fast food, his family's 7-Eleven—and the best McDonald's in the world
TwentyFirstCenturyBrand's Neil Barrie on indie rock, disappointing The National—and drummer baggage

TwentyFirstCenturyBrand's Neil Barrie on indie rock, disappointing The National—and drummer baggage
Lippincott's 'Carrie Dragshaw' on drag, 'Bake Off'—and the personas we all create every day

Lippincott's 'Carrie Dragshaw' on drag, 'Bake Off'—and the personas we all create every day
Tool of North America's founder on pro racing circuit driving, fireproof clothes—and crashing at 120 mph

Tool of North America's founder on pro racing circuit driving, fireproof clothes—and crashing at 120 mph
B-Reel's CEO on running a microbrewery, '70s cinema—and being a 'personality DJ'

B-Reel's CEO on running a microbrewery, '70s cinema—and being a 'personality DJ'
CRWN Magazine's founder on gardening, conscious consumption—and reclaiming a birthright

CRWN Magazine's founder on gardening, conscious consumption—and reclaiming a birthright
RQ's CEO on interior design, running a hotel—and how to spruce up a room for $5

RQ's CEO on interior design, running a hotel—and how to spruce up a room for $5
Pornhub brand ambassador Asa Akira on why everyone needs a therapist—and how empathy can fix anything

Pornhub brand ambassador Asa Akira on why everyone needs a therapist—and how empathy can fix anything