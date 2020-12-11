YouTube Gaming's marketing head on digital dinner parties—and mealtime matchmaking
Elizabeth Del Valle is global head of marketing at YouTube Gaming, the streaming platform's dedicated vertical for gamers and their fans. She's also an enthusiastic host who meticulously plans and prepares dinner parties for friends.
As she made the transition to more grown-up types of entertainment (and found an apartment with room to have people over), she realized that food could bring together all of her different friend groups. "Eveyone loves eating, so I found that comon ground that we all have," del Valle says.
She plans the menu, prints seating cards, and sometimes maneuvers potential matches into each other's orbits. All of that is informed by the theme of the party.
"I think that was one of he things I learned the most about," she says. "What is the difference between just inviting people over, and a dinner party, is you need to have some sort of theme and have interesting food or interesting things for people to take about."
She also weighs in on catching up on peak TV and Caribbean coffee culture.