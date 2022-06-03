Accenture CMO on the ‘Song’ rebrand, its metaverse approach and B2B creativity

When Accenture hired employees before the pandemic, they would spend several days in their local office getting to know their new colleagues. Now it’s a much more global affair, thanks to the metaverse.

Via the consulting giant’s virtual office world, called “Nth floor,” new hires now meet and interact with colleagues from all over the globe digitally in a place called One Accenture Park. The virtual campus, which includes so-called digital twins of real-world offices, was developed with Microsoft and has been used to put some 150,000 new hires through orientation.

“Now when you start you can meet people from all over the company,” said Jill Kramer, Accenture’s chief marketing and communications officer. The program was “pandemic-accelerated but also helped us learn things we don’t want to go back on. We do want people to meet more people when they start here and this allowed us to create those connections.”