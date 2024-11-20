Podcast: Marketer's Brief

How Alloy Women’s Health is removing stigmas around menopause

Four-year-old brand strives to bridge the communication gap around female-focused health care
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on November 20, 2024.
Gift Article
Gift Article 10 Remaining As a subscriber, you have 10 articles to gift each month. Gifting allows recipients to access the article for free.
READ THIS NEXT   
Why brands need to focus on ‘movable middles’ to drive short- and long-term ROI

Alloy Women’s Health is running its first TV campaign.

Credit: Alloy Women's Health

In recent years, a host of female-focused health care startups have emerged as awareness of the importance of women’s wellness grows. Founded four years ago, Alloy Women’s Health is a digital platform that helps women dealing with menopause and perimenopause. The company recently debuted its first TV campaign as it seeks to educate customers and remove stigmas regarding menopause.


 Subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, check us out on Spotify and hear us on Amazon Music/Audible. This is our RSS feed. Tell a friend!

Nearly 20% of menopausal women struggle with finding the right doctor and health care experience, according to Anne Fulenwider, who co-founded Alloy in 2020 after a quarter century of working at women’s magazines, including as editor-in-chief of Marie Claire.

“It really seemed that this was a demographic of population that were entering [menopause] and that really, really needed help,” she said, speaking on the latest episode of the Marketer’s Brief podcast. “There seemed to be a communication problem in that women were not talking about this.”

Anne Fulenwider co-founded Alloy Women’s Health four years ago.

Credit: Alloy Women's Health

Alloy aims to get them talking by providing resources to health care experts and medicine. The brand’s recent TV campaign, which it created with Brooklyn, New York-based women-owned agency Quirk, pursued three different creative executions—one spot was conceptual, one spot featured women in their 40s and 50s, and one spot featured real Alloy customers.

See all of the Healthcare Marketing Impact Awards winners here

“The thing that has resonated the most is those real women talking about their real stories,” said Fulenwider. “That speaks to really the profound isolation that women have been experiencing through this life phase and how affirming it can be just to see someone like themselves talking about it.”

 

On the podcast, she also discusses what’s ahead for Alloy in 2025 as the company continues to build its brand. Fulenwider expects to move into lifestyle categories around hair, skin and sexual health to round out what Alloy offers to women.

 

More from Ad Age
Meet the winners of the 2024 Healthcare Marketing Impact Awards
Mattel’s porn site misprint—marketing experts on the toymaker’s response and potential fallout
Adrianne Pasquarelli
How The Pink Fund highlighted the financial burden of a breast cancer diagnosis
Ewan Larkin

In this article:

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

How Puma’s new senior VP of marketing is building the brand

How Puma’s new senior VP of marketing is building the brand
How brands can maximize their ad agency relationships

How brands can maximize their ad agency relationships
Sports uniform sponsorships—what brands should know

Sports uniform sponsorships—what brands should know
Behind Hi-Chew’s creation of its first brand mascot

Behind Hi-Chew’s creation of its first brand mascot
How Bose is marketing its new clip-on earbuds

How Bose is marketing its new clip-on earbuds
How Albertsons uses customer insights to deliver fresh marketing

How Albertsons uses customer insights to deliver fresh marketing
How Klarna is using AI to cut marketing and agency costs

How Klarna is using AI to cut marketing and agency costs
How Hendrick’s, Milagro and other premium spirits brands are adapting to shifting consumer trends

How Hendrick’s, Milagro and other premium spirits brands are adapting to shifting consumer trends