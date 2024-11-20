In recent years, a host of female-focused health care startups have emerged as awareness of the importance of women’s wellness grows. Founded four years ago, Alloy Women’s Health is a digital platform that helps women dealing with menopause and perimenopause. The company recently debuted its first TV campaign as it seeks to educate customers and remove stigmas regarding menopause.
How Alloy Women’s Health is removing stigmas around menopause
Nearly 20% of menopausal women struggle with finding the right doctor and health care experience, according to Anne Fulenwider, who co-founded Alloy in 2020 after a quarter century of working at women’s magazines, including as editor-in-chief of Marie Claire.
“It really seemed that this was a demographic of population that were entering [menopause] and that really, really needed help,” she said, speaking on the latest episode of the Marketer’s Brief podcast. “There seemed to be a communication problem in that women were not talking about this.”
Alloy aims to get them talking by providing resources to health care experts and medicine. The brand’s recent TV campaign, which it created with Brooklyn, New York-based women-owned agency Quirk, pursued three different creative executions—one spot was conceptual, one spot featured women in their 40s and 50s, and one spot featured real Alloy customers.
“The thing that has resonated the most is those real women talking about their real stories,” said Fulenwider. “That speaks to really the profound isolation that women have been experiencing through this life phase and how affirming it can be just to see someone like themselves talking about it.”
On the podcast, she also discusses what’s ahead for Alloy in 2025 as the company continues to build its brand. Fulenwider expects to move into lifestyle categories around hair, skin and sexual health to round out what Alloy offers to women.