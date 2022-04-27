Behind Kroger's thriving retail media network

Indeed, Pratt sees brands using retail media to flip the funnel, in a sense. For example, using one of the thousands of attributes identified through machine learning models, she said, brands can start with a relatively narrow customer target—or several of them—to expand their existing customer bases. She said 85% of Kroger’s top 500 keyword search terms are unbranded, meaning that consumers are looking for products or ideas rather than specific deals or variants. And partnerships with Pinterest and the Roku Audience Network are among factors that make Kroger’s data applicable well beyond its app and website.

RSVP for Ad Age In-Depth: TV Pivot on May 24 and 25 at AdAge.com/TVPivot

As minds open to broader ways of using retail media, marketer organizations are changing, Pratt said. “We do navigate in traditional silos of shopper teams vs. e-commerce teams vs. national investment teams,” she said.

But some organizations are also creating “omni” marketing teams that span those silos, and more agencies have been changing over the past 18 to 24 months to accommodate that as well, she said, “to make sure that they can evolve to the future as well” with commerce “center of excellence” teams.