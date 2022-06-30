How Michaels is marketing its crafting brand amid rising prices

Now, the recent slide in the economy is prompting Bennett to take another look at Michaels' messaging.

“People are becoming very value-conscious—they have to be—and they’re looking for ways to save,” she said. “We are trying to balance offering a value message without giving up on our brand—it’s great to talk about value, but we don’t want to take all the joy away from making either,” Bennett added.

The chain is running social media marketing focused on both angles to optimize its ad spend, she said. At the same time, Michaels is offering free in-store crafting sessions on Sundays when consumers can come in and create their own products to take home. The brand recently ran a session around frames for Father’s Day, for example.

On the podcast, Bennett also talks about Michaels’ new retail media network and how the company is connecting with younger consumers such as Gen Z and Gen Alpha. Michaels is hosting a crafting camp for 8-to-12-year-old kids this summer.