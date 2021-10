7-Eleven has been trying to capture such new demands with its marketing. Earlier this year, the 94-year-old brand debuted “Take It to Eleven,” its largest TV investment in six years. Dentsu's 360i handled the campaign. The convenience store is also paying close attention to its social feed in order to tap into conversations organically and activate against them, Jarratt said. The brand recently collaborated with Philly girl band Froggy on a music video after band members touted their love of 7-Eleven nachos on Instagram.

“We reached out to them and asked about a partnership,” Jarratt said, noting that the collaboration is “a reflection of how we’re trying to embrace this mantra of taking it to eleven.”