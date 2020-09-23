How Domino's has adapted to COVID, from carside delivery to cheeseburger pizza
Domino’s Pizza, like its smaller rivals, has grown substantially this year, thanks in large part to people placing more orders during the coronavirus pandemic. In the second quarter, for example, Domino’s U.S. same-store sales jumped 16.1 percent.
Now, as the pandemic continues, the chain has been promoting cheeseburger and chicken taco pizzas in its bid to lure people to order pizza more often. A campaign that began airing in late August shows people who ordered the real versions of those dishes—and were not pleased when they received soggy or otherwise disappointing dinners—getting surprise deliveries of Domino's takes on those meals.
Kate Trumbull, VP of advertising and Hispanic marketing at Domino’s, discussed that campaign and other topics during the Ad Age Next Food & Beverage Conference.