How Domino's has adapted to COVID, from carside delivery to cheeseburger pizza

The pizza category has been a standout during the pandemic
By Jessica Wohl. Published on September 23, 2020.
Why the RV rental business continues to surge
Credit: Dominos

Domino’s Pizza, like its smaller rivals, has grown substantially this year, thanks in large part to people placing more orders during the coronavirus pandemic. In the second quarter, for example, Domino’s U.S. same-store sales jumped 16.1 percent.

Now, as the pandemic continues, the chain has been promoting cheeseburger and chicken taco pizzas in its bid to lure people to order pizza more often. A campaign that began airing in late August shows people who ordered the real versions of those dishes—and were not pleased when they received soggy or otherwise disappointing dinners—getting surprise deliveries of Domino's takes on those meals.

Kate Trumbull, VP of advertising and Hispanic marketing at Domino’s, discussed that campaign and other topics during the Ad Age Next Food & Beverage Conference.

Jessica Wohl

Jessica is Ad Age's food reporter, working out of the publication's Chicago bureau. She focuses on the packaged food and restaurant industries. Jessica joined Ad Age after writing about food for the Chicago Tribune's business section. She began her journalism career at Reuters, where she covered the world's largest retail chains and consumer products companies.

