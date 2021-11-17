How eBay is positioning itself this holiday season amid supply chain woes

Ahead of a holiday season that will be plagued by supply chain issues and an ongoing pandemic, eBay appears well-positioned to capture demand from shoppers who want guaranteed product and deliveries.

Late last month, eBay Senior VP and General Manager for eBay's North America Market Jordan Sweetnam wrote in a blog post about how the online platform is answering the needs of customers worried about scarcity this year.

“In recent months, all types of luxury brands—Rolex, Louis Vuitton and Nike—have addressed high-profile inventory shortages driven by supply chain issues,” Sweetnam wrote. “When this happens, people turn to eBay for many solutions and options, and a full assortment of their most iconic styles and lines. As a result, we’ve experienced significant upticks in sales of scarce brands, compared to this time last year.”