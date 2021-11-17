Podcast: Marketer's Brief

How eBay is positioning itself this holiday season amid supply chain woes

The online marketplace will host a series of pop-up shops
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on November 17, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
How buy now, pay later brand Affirm is building buzz this holiday season
20211116_eBay_3X2.jpg
Credit: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, check us out on Spotify and hear us on Stitcher. This is our RSS feed. Tell a friend!

 

Ahead of a holiday season that will be plagued by supply chain issues and an ongoing pandemic, eBay appears well-positioned to capture demand from shoppers who want guaranteed product and deliveries.

Late last month, eBay Senior VP and General Manager for eBay's North America Market Jordan Sweetnam wrote in a blog post about how the online platform is answering the needs of customers worried about scarcity this year.

“In recent months, all types of luxury brands—Rolex, Louis Vuitton and Nike—have addressed high-profile inventory shortages driven by supply chain issues,” Sweetnam wrote. “When this happens, people turn to eBay for many solutions and options, and a full assortment of their most iconic styles and lines. As a result, we’ve experienced significant upticks in sales of scarce brands, compared to this time last year.”

Credit: Charis Márquez

Customers are also more interested in buying pre-owned goods than ever before, according to Charis Marquez, VP of fashion at eBay, who joined Ad Age's Marketer’s Brief podcast his week to discuss how eBay is navigating new demand and holiday messaging.

“What we are seeing is that people have a more openness to pre-owned merchandise—not just resale but pre-owned,” said Marquez, noting that growth of pre-owned sneakers is currently 15% higher on eBay than of new sneakers. “When you think about pre-owned, you think, ‘Great, I’m also doing something kind of great for the environment.’”

Still, eBay must contend with rising competition from brick and mortar retailers. In late October, eBay gave a sales forecast that missed analyst expectations and showed a potential slide in pandemic-induced growth given consumers' shifting shopping habits back to in-person spending.

More retail news from Ad Age
Macy's holiday ad debuts reindeer character that will be in Thanksgiving Day parade
Adrianne Pasquarelli

In its holiday marketing, eBay is incorporating messaging that tells consumers the online platform will have what they need this year, Marquez said. In addition, eBay plans to merge digital with physical shopping by hosting a series of pop-up shops. A sneaker shop will open in Detroit, a shop with luxury items will open in Miami and a collectibles shop will open in Houston.

“The pop-up events are unique,” said Marquez.

On the podcast, Marquez also discusses what’s ahead for eBay in 2022 as the marketplace looks at changing consumer behavior, which could include a shift toward more in-person shopping following huge gains in e-commerce.

Register for Ad Age Next: CMO at AdAge.com/NextCMO.

In this article:

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

How buy now, pay later brand Affirm is building buzz this holiday season

How buy now, pay later brand Affirm is building buzz this holiday season
How Roomba is marketing its smartest robot vacuum ever

How Roomba is marketing its smartest robot vacuum ever
How Sesame Street is broadening its reach

How Sesame Street is broadening its reach
20211018_Food_bloomberg_3x2.jpg

Food flavors expand beyond their initial dishes as they go more mainstream
How 7-Eleven is using influencers to boost its brand

How 7-Eleven is using influencers to boost its brand
How Lexus is targeting younger buyers

How Lexus is targeting younger buyers
How the U.S. Army built a modern-day marketing practice

How the U.S. Army built a modern-day marketing practice
How marketing helped sales double at backpack seller State Bags

How marketing helped sales double at backpack seller State Bags