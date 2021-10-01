How Lexus is targeting younger buyers

Subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, check us out on Spotify and hear us on Stitcher. This is our RSS feed. Tell a friend!
Shortly after taking the helm of U.S. marketing for Lexus earlier this year, Vinay Shahani had an honest conversation with his ad agencies and marketing team.
“Even though I loved the work they were doing, I thought there was an opportunity for us to be a little more focused in our marketing,” he said, especially when it comes to reaching millennials, which by his estimate will soon be the largest buyers of luxury vehicles.
His message: “If I am being honest, I feel like our competitors are doing a better job of connecting with these consumers than we were,” he recalls on the latest edition of Ad Age’s “Marketer’s Brief” podcast.
That led to a new marketing approach that has included establishing a TikTok presence, striking deals with “micro-influencers” including sneakerheads and audiophiles, appealing to gamers and putting out ads that look more like music videos.