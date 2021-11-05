Podcast: Marketer's Brief

How Roomba is marketing its smartest robot vacuum ever

Kiran Smith, chief marketing officer at brand owner iRobot, joins the Marketer’s Brief podcast to discuss Roomba’s newest campaign
By E.J. Schultz. Published on November 05, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
How Sesame Street is broadening its reach
20211103_roombaStuffedBear_3x2
Credit: Roomba

Subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, check us out on Spotify and hear us on Stitcher. This is our RSS feed. Tell a friend!

This doesn’t stink: A robot vacuum cleaner so smart that it avoids solid pet waste. It’s one of several new features on the newest Roomba, which revolutionized the home-cleaning category in 2002 with its first-generation self-moving, floor cleaning robot vacuum.

The newest version—which is called the Roomba j7+ and debuted in September—is packed with high-tech features. It learns how to navigate floors, even remembering certain furniture so that it can get to the dirtiest parts of the house. But instead of marketing the technical aspects of how the Roomba gets the job done, the brand’s newest campaign takes a whimsical approach. Ads from Forsman & Bodenfors NY give the Roomba its own voice and personality in an attempt to portray the high-tech device as a member of the family.

More Ad Age podcasts
How Angi is building brand awareness in the home services industry
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Food flavors expand beyond their initial dishes as they go more mainstream
Jessica Wohl
How 7-Eleven is using influencers to boost its brand
Adrianne Pasquarelli

Kiran Smith, chief marketing officer at brand owner iRobot, described the approach on the latest edition of Ad Age’s Marketer’s Brief podcast, saying the humorous tone marks a departure for Roomba. 

“If you look at the brand love that people have for Roomba, for iRobot, it’s extraordinary—and yet what we weren’t doing was tapping into that ‘humanness’ of our brand and the fun people were having with it,” she said. “They name their robot, the robot is a part of their family, they take videos obsessively, and yet as a brand, we weren’t not tapping into that. And there was, for me, such a great opportunity to do more storytelling.”One ad shows the Roomba commenting quite nervously as it avoids a child’s toy under a couch.

Such navigation skills are enabled by a front-facing camera that allows the Roomba to navigate around hazards like extension cords, sneakers and yes, Fido’s poop—a mess better left handled by the dexterity of a human’s touch. Roomba backs that feature with the Pet Owner Official Promise (P.O.O.P.), under which iRobot pledges to replace any Roomba j7+ that doesn’t avoid solid pet waste.

The feature is plugged in an ad in which a bulldog looks on as the Roomba “avoids important business, like your dogs.”

On the podcast, Smith also discusses why iRobot has taken more of its media buying and planning in-house. (It still uses an external media agency, Digitas, for some duties.) 

“What that allowed us to do is change how we go to market in terms of our media buy, allowing us to have much more flexibility throughout the year… and being able to do the analytics ourselves in terms of what is working, what is not, where do we want to invest more,” Smith says.

Smith, who joined iRobot in 2020, has spent most of her career on the client side, including at Stride Rite and Brookstone. She took a brief detour into the agency world while serving as CEO of Arnold Worldwide for about 18 months ending in late 2019.

“Being on that side of the coin was probably one of the best learning experiences I have ever had,” she said. “I will never look at the client-agency relationship the same way. When are [agencies] most productive and when are they a deterrent? I think I learned a lot from that.” But she added, “I like being on this side of the coin.”

 

In this article:

Thumbnail
E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the News Editor for Ad Age, overseeing breaking news and daily coverage. He also contributes reporting on the beverage, automotive and sports marketing industries. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

How Sesame Street is broadening its reach

How Sesame Street is broadening its reach
20211018_Food_bloomberg_3x2.jpg

Food flavors expand beyond their initial dishes as they go more mainstream
How 7-Eleven is using influencers to boost its brand

How 7-Eleven is using influencers to boost its brand
How Lexus is targeting younger buyers

How Lexus is targeting younger buyers
How the U.S. Army built a modern-day marketing practice

How the U.S. Army built a modern-day marketing practice
How marketing helped sales double at backpack seller State Bags

How marketing helped sales double at backpack seller State Bags

How Signet, the owner of Kay and Zales, is courting younger shoppers

How Signet, the owner of Kay and Zales, is courting younger shoppers
How Kraft Heinz is renovating Oscar Mayer and other older brands

How Kraft Heinz is renovating Oscar Mayer and other older brands