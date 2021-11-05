How Roomba is marketing its smartest robot vacuum ever

Subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, check us out on Spotify and hear us on Stitcher. This is our RSS feed. Tell a friend!
This doesn’t stink: A robot vacuum cleaner so smart that it avoids solid pet waste. It’s one of several new features on the newest Roomba, which revolutionized the home-cleaning category in 2002 with its first-generation self-moving, floor cleaning robot vacuum.
The newest version—which is called the Roomba j7+ and debuted in September—is packed with high-tech features. It learns how to navigate floors, even remembering certain furniture so that it can get to the dirtiest parts of the house. But instead of marketing the technical aspects of how the Roomba gets the job done, the brand’s newest campaign takes a whimsical approach. Ads from Forsman & Bodenfors NY give the Roomba its own voice and personality in an attempt to portray the high-tech device as a member of the family.