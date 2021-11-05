How Roomba is marketing its smartest robot vacuum ever

On the podcast, Smith also discusses why iRobot has taken more of its media buying and planning in-house. (It still uses an external media agency, Digitas, for some duties.)

“What that allowed us to do is change how we go to market in terms of our media buy, allowing us to have much more flexibility throughout the year… and being able to do the analytics ourselves in terms of what is working, what is not, where do we want to invest more,” Smith says.

Smith, who joined iRobot in 2020, has spent most of her career on the client side, including at Stride Rite and Brookstone. She took a brief detour into the agency world while serving as CEO of Arnold Worldwide for about 18 months ending in late 2019.

“Being on that side of the coin was probably one of the best learning experiences I have ever had,” she said. “I will never look at the client-agency relationship the same way. When are [agencies] most productive and when are they a deterrent? I think I learned a lot from that.” But she added, “I like being on this side of the coin.”