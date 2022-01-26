How Hyperice's new marketing is driving growth in crowded fitness sector

“The ability for us to get our product in the hands of people has really been something that Hyperice has always really excelled at,” said Samson, noting that experiencing the brand first often leads to sales.

On the podcast, Samson also discusses what Hyperice is planning to pursue in 2022. The brand, a National Football League partner, will run on-the-ground marketing activations in Los Angeles for the Super Bowl. In addition, Hyperice is planning to boost its data and insights more effectively this year and better educate customers about its products.

“We’re not selling running shoes—these are products that many people have not seen before, not heard about,” said Samson. “There’s an element of brand but also education that will be a continued emphasis for us as we move forward.”

