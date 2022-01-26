How Hyperice's new marketing is driving growth in crowded fitness sector

As consumers continue to put more importance on wellness—including both physical and mental health—brands are rising to the occasion with new marketing and products designed to improve their everyday lives. Hyperice, the 10-year-old maker of workout recovery products, just rebranded this past September and is pursuing new marketing strategies that include a presence at the upcoming Super Bowl and a bigger focus on customer data.
After a year that saw the acquisition of three companies, including mental health brand Core, Hyperice was ready to reintroduce itself to customers, according to Andrew Samson, VP and head of marketing. The brand, which counts celebrity athletes such as Naomi Osaka and Patrick Mahomes as investors, rolled out a new tagline “Do what you love more.”
