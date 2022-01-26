Podcast: Marketer's Brief

How Hyperice's new marketing is driving growth in crowded fitness sector

The high-performance brand recently rebranded
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on January 26, 2022.
Why Applebee’s is turning its customers into marketers
20220125_Hyperice_3X2.png
Credit: Hyperice

As consumers continue to put more importance on wellness—including both physical and mental health—brands are rising to the occasion with new marketing and products designed to improve their everyday lives. Hyperice, the 10-year-old maker of workout recovery products, just rebranded this past September and is pursuing new marketing strategies that include a presence at the upcoming Super Bowl and a bigger focus on customer data.

After a year that saw the acquisition of three companies, including mental health brand Core, Hyperice was ready to reintroduce itself to customers, according to Andrew Samson, VP and head of marketing. The brand, which counts celebrity athletes such as Naomi Osaka and Patrick Mahomes as investors,  rolled out a new tagline “Do what you love more.”

Credit: Andrew Samson

“The rebrand and tagline position us well for the future,” said Samson, speaking on the most recent episode of the Marketer’s Brief podcast. He noted that the new marketing helps the brand “not be seen as a brand that is only there for elite athletes but a brand that is there to help serve consumers everywhere.”

A direct-to-consumer brand that sells products like muscle massagers and compression wraps, Hyperice also sells at retailers such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Nordstrom and Best Buy. The company also has relationships with hospitality brands such as the Four Seasons and Orange Theory Fitness, where customers can try out its devices.

“The ability for us to get our product in the hands of people has really been something that Hyperice has always really excelled at,” said Samson, noting that experiencing the brand first often leads to sales.

On the podcast, Samson also discusses what Hyperice is planning to pursue in 2022. The brand, a National Football League partner, will run on-the-ground marketing activations in Los Angeles for the Super Bowl. In addition, Hyperice is planning to boost its data and insights more effectively this year and better educate customers about its products.

“We’re not selling running shoes—these are products that many people have not seen before, not heard about,” said Samson. “There’s an element of brand but also education that will be a continued emphasis for us as we move forward.”

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

