Inside Pepsi’s food-focused marketing

In 2021, a provocative Pepsi campaign argued that its beverage was better with fast-food burgers—notably those at chains such as Burger King, McDonald’s and Wendy’s, which all serve Coca-Cola. Pepsi based its contentions on a Pepsi challenge-style blind taste test and an expert tasting panel. Origami designs from crumpled fast-food bags revealed tiny Pepsi logos (a trick the brand would repeat when Better With Pepsi took on the Cuba Libre, known best, to Pepsi’s consternation, as the rum and Coke).

Pepsi has also corralled the Culinary Institute of America to prepare Pepsi-infused pepperoni for pizza and a “Colachup” condiment to accompany hot dogs. The latter effort was bolstered by testimony from the world’s most famous hot dog eater, Joey Chestnut.