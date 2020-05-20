Podcast: Marketer's Brief

Madison Reed's CEO says its in-house marketing model helped in coronavirus boom

The company has seen orders skyrocket as people, including those who want to look good on Zoom calls, can’t go out to color their hair
By Jessica Wohl. Published on May 20, 2020.
Credit: Amy Errett

 

Subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, check us out on Spotify and hear us on Stitcher. This is our RSS feed. Tell a friend!

 

Hair color company Madison Reed has seen a sharp uptick in demand during COVID-19 as people don’t want to go out to buy dye and can’t visit salons to have colorists do the work.

“Right from when the majority of states went into shelter-in-place we saw at first a 7x increase, then a 10x increase, and then a 12x increase, and now that’s kind of leveled off and we’re back to about an 8x increase and that’s kind of held,” Madison Reed Founder and CEO Amy Errett says on the latest episode of the Marketer’s Brief podcast. 

The company, which Errett named after her daughter, positions its hair color as being less toxic than other kits and says its DIY products are much less expensive and require a lot less time than going to the salon. Its online tutorials and on-call colorists can help walk people through the process. “Your hair looking great is kind of a sign of confidence,” says Errett.

With daily orders now coming in at a rate of about eight times as much as they were in early March, the company has been shipping many more kits. But its Color Bar shops, where people can buy color kits and get their hair dyed by professionals, were forced to shut down. Madison Reed had 12 Color Bar locations before COVID-19 and has plans to open more. 

Those colorists then became part of the call center. “It was a hard thing to move 170 people from one role to the next,” says Errett, “but they had the same skill base that we required.” In all, she says, more than 60 percent of the company’s workforce are colorists.

Meanwhile, Madison Reed was dealing with another matter: the company’s hair color is made in the Lombardy region of Italy, which was severely hit by COVID-19. The manufacturing partner stayed open, moving to a 24/7 operation with a smaller number of workers on each shift—making hand sanitizer as well as Madison Reed’s color products—and no one got sick, says Errett.

Madison Reed handles its marketing in-house and began to do more outreach during the pandemic. The company has always done a lot of Facebook and Instagram ads, radio and podcast spots, and direct mail. It also invested heavily in OTT right before the pandemic, Errett says.

Since the coronavirus began, the brand saw the cost per acquisition come down “dramatically” and has stepped up its efforts, Errett says. Facebook and Instagram, she says, “became bigger, quicker parts because more people were spending time on their phone and social channels.”

More coronavirus retail news
A regularly updated list tracking marketers' response to coronavirus
Ad Age Staff
Retail asks Congress for help in national TV campaign
Adrianne Pasquarelli
How Vans is pivoting in the pandemic, from face masks to shoebox designs
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Peloton has become so popular during pandemic, it doesn't need marketing
Adrianne Pasquarelli

Madison Reed has cut new ads from existing content, added more videos to its own site and began hosting “house party” hair color events. People can color their hair along with the live event, but many viewers are only watching or asking questions. “It’s a way to demystify this experience, which can be very daunting for people,” says Errett. Other brands are also promoting the ease of at-home coloring, such as L'Oréal with its videos starring Eva Longoria

At Madison Reed, Errett herself has done some of the ad work at home. 

“I have become an expert at how to record a radio spot in my house under a blanket,” she says.

Now, like other retailers, Madison Reed is navigating the reopening process, which began with the reopening of Texas locations. For now, Color Bars will sell the products for customers to take home but will not offer services until new protocols are put into place.

“We’re going to take it slow and just wait and see what that all looks like, region by region,” says Errett.

Hear more from Errett in the link above.

Credit:
Madison Reed

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jessica Wohl

Jessica is Ad Age's food reporter, working out of the publication's Chicago bureau. She focuses on the packaged food and restaurant industries. Jessica joined Ad Age after writing about food for the Chicago Tribune's business section. She began her journalism career at Reuters, where she covered the world's largest retail chains and consumer products companies.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

How Vans is pivoting in the pandemic, from face masks to shoebox designs

How Vans is pivoting in the pandemic, from face masks to shoebox designs
How former Popeyes CEO Cheryl Bachelder is helping leaders navigate the coronavirus pandemic

How former Popeyes CEO Cheryl Bachelder is helping leaders navigate the coronavirus pandemic

How the travel industry can recover through marketing

How the travel industry can recover through marketing
How high-end restaurant group Alinea pivoted to stay afloat during COVID-19

How high-end restaurant group Alinea pivoted to stay afloat during COVID-19
5 tips from a consumer psychologist on how brands should respond to coronavirus

5 tips from a consumer psychologist on how brands should respond to coronavirus
Mike Haracz dishes on becoming a chef, McDonald's Szechuan Sauce and Wendy's breakfast

Mike Haracz dishes on becoming a chef, McDonald's Szechuan Sauce and Wendy's breakfast
How a hungry fanbase is powering this growing food brand into new categories

How a hungry fanbase is powering this growing food brand into new categories
Behind Seagram's 7’s anti-snob marketing approach

Behind Seagram's 7’s anti-snob marketing approach