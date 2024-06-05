Mercedes CMO on marketing EVs during sales slowdown

Mercedes-Benz USA CMO Melody Lee described the approach on the latest edition of Ad Age’s Marketer’s Brief podcast: “When adopting any new technology, you're looking at a certain curve and I would say that we're just now reaching a flattening of the curve,” she said about current EV trends, noting that “we see electrification as a marathon, not a sprint.”

“We just need to prepare for several different eventualities instead of perhaps what we thought at the beginning of this race,” she said. The new ad, which features actress Kelsey Asbille of “Yellowstone,” is not so much about the technicalities of powertrain options—but more about “the luxury of choice. Because at the end of the day, that's what's true to the Mercedes Benz brand,” Lee said.