Mercedes CMO on marketing EVs during sales slowdown

In its latest campaign, Mercedes-Benz pulls off a powertrain trifecta—advertising EVs, hybrids and gasoline SUVs all at once. Such marketing flexibility has become a must for automotive brands, which are contending with a slowdown in the electric vehicle market.
Mercedes, like most big automakers, has a lot riding on consumers ultimately buying EVs in big numbers, given it has poured billions of dollars into electrification. But for now, the luxury brand is spreading its bets—it is boosting its U.S. combustion engine and hybrid vehicle supply this year, as it pushes back once-ambitions global EV sales forecasts.