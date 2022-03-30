How Molson Coors uses creative ways to collect first-party data

In its quest to collect first-party data, Molson Coors has an advantage over a lot of marketers—and it involves plenty of beer swag.
The brewer in recent months has given away or sold everything from Miller High Life-branded gingerbread "dive bar" kits to “shoezies”—beer holders in the shape of a shoe co-branded by Miller Lite and New Balance. The giveaways, which have also included a backyard dive bar set valued at $15,000, typically involve sweepstakes in which consumers trade personal information for the chance to win.
“It’s a value exchange,” said Sofia Colucci, the brewer’s global VP of marketing for its Miller family of brands. “We are clear we want to get to know our consumers better. And we are giving them something valuable. In our case, it's pretty cool because we can give everything from beer to amazing swag.”
Colucci discusses the strategy on the latest edition of Ad Age’s Marketer’s Brief podcast, where she also dives into other topics, such as how the brewer is experimenting with the metaverse and how it views multicultural marketing.