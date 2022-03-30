How Molson Coors uses creative ways to collect first-party data

Colucci said the metaverse campaign drew 1.5 billion earned media impressions, and the virtual bar drew 40,000 visitors who stayed an average of 20 minutes.

“There is an insane amount of chatter about the metaverse right now,” she said. But “what I think is really important when you are getting into these spaces is to do it in a way that makes sense for your brand—and your brand has a clear role.”

Metaverse and Web3 glossary—key words and terms brands need to know

The brewer’s more recent marketing moves include expanding its relationship with music superstar J Balvin. He is featured in a campaign called “Es Jose Time” that Molson says is its “biggest push ever to court Latino drinkers.” The effort was recently expanded to include national distribution of specially packaged Miller Lite aluminum pints with a design that features J Balvin’s signature lightning bolt.

Colucci said the brand first introduced the cans to distributors last September. “It was met with such an enthusiastic response that we decided to go even bigger with it,” she said. “People love it just because it feels modern and vibrant and edgy and just because it's bringing a whole new look to Miller Lite.”