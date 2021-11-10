How buy now, pay later brand Affirm is building buzz this holiday season

One of the biggest growth stories happening in retail is the rise of the buy now, pay later movement, in which consumers delay payment for goods over time in installments rather than pay completely up front. In recent months, brands in the space such as Afterpay and Zip (formerly was known as QuadPay in the U.S.), have released large-scale brand campaigns to build awareness. Now, as the holiday selling season heats up, San Francisco-based payments brand Affirm is out with a new ad campaign.

Marketing is still a key differentiator when it comes to educating the customer, according to Erika White, Affirm’s VP of marketing and communications.

“Although this industry has gotten a lot hotter, grown really fast, there’s still a lot of people that don’t understand it—awareness of the category, and awareness of all the brands within it, still remains relatively low,” said White, speaking on a recent episode of the Marketer’s Brief podcast. “So we have to do storytelling and we have to do the right storytelling, not just to educate consumers about the industry, but about who we are and especially why we think Affirm is different.”