Podcast: Marketer's Brief

How buy now, pay later brand Affirm is building buzz this holiday season

Marketer has a new campaign out this week
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on November 10, 2021.
How Roomba is marketing its smartest robot vacuum ever
20211108_affirm_3x2.jpg

 

 
Credit: Affirm

One of the biggest growth stories happening in retail is the rise of the buy now, pay later movement, in which consumers delay payment for goods over time in installments rather than pay completely up front. In recent months, brands in the space such as Afterpay and Zip (formerly was known as QuadPay in the U.S.), have released large-scale brand campaigns to build awareness. Now, as the holiday selling season heats up, San Francisco-based payments brand Affirm is out with a new ad campaign.

Marketing is still a key differentiator when it comes to educating the customer, according to Erika White, Affirm’s VP of marketing and communications.

“Although this industry has gotten a lot hotter, grown really fast, there’s still a lot of people that don’t understand it—awareness of the category, and awareness of all the brands within it, still remains relatively low,” said White, speaking on a recent episode of the Marketer’s Brief podcast. “So we have to do storytelling and we have to do the right storytelling, not just to educate consumers about the industry, but about who we are and especially why we think Affirm is different.”

Erika White

Credit: Affirm

The new campaign, called “Holiday Smart,” was created with Momentum Toronto. In one spot, a man is shown attempting—quite unsuccessfully—to help his young niece with a TikTok video she expects to go viral. He has better luck ordering a high-end designer chair with Affirm. Actress Nina Dobrev provides voiceover.

The brand is “using relatable, often regrettable scenarios to position paying over time with Affirm as the one smart choice people can make this holiday season,” said White, noting that a recent survey the brand conducted found that more than half of consumers were interested in using a buy now, pay later brand for their holiday shopping. In addition, the survey found that many consumers want to start shopping early but are anxious about availability of supply, given recent supply chain challenges.

On the podcast, White also discusses retail partnerships, the prospect of in-person marketing and what’s ahead for Affirm in 2022.

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

