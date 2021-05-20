40 Under 40 submissions are now open
Ad Age’s 40 Under 40 submissions are now open. This annual program recognizes talented trailblazers in media and marketing. Now, more than ever, such individuals are critical team members as companies navigate the ever-changing post-pandemic landscape.
The prestigious list honors those who have, either personally or as part of a team, helped to advance an advertiser, agency, media, tech or marketing company in a demonstrable way within the past 12 months. Last year the 2020 list recognized individuals from a diverse set of companies including Twitch, Beats by Dre, the NBA and Headspace.
This year, we’re again looking for people unafraid to challenge conventional business models or blaze new trails, and who have applied creative thinking to solve a marketing problem.
This list honors the best of the best from both the U.S. and overseas: Digital stars, programmatic geniuses, new-business rainmakers, data scientists and brand challengers, as well as up-and-comers at more established companies.
To qualify, nominees must be under the age of 40 on Oct. 4, 2021, the date of publication.