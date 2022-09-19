How Tiana James is reviving the Pink brand at Victoria's Secret

If you could have dinner with one person, alive or dead, who would it be and why?

Hands down it would be Dolly Parton. She’s as authentic as it gets and has so many Dollyisms that I feel like even five minutes with her wit and wisdom would be life-changing!

What are the top two social media sites you use on a regular basis?

Instagram and TikTok for sure, but I’d argue that LinkedIn is a close third!

What’s currently on your bedside reading list?

Lately I’ve been enjoying “Clarity & Connection” by Yung Pueblo.

What was the last show you binge-watched?

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” on Amazon Prime Video. Jenny Han is brilliant and of course, I’m #TeamConrad!

At what age do you hope to retire?

If I was romanticizing my life, I’d probably say that I’ll retire at 50 and travel the world. However, I’m such a workaholic that I’d probably continue to work as long as I could.