How Vivian Odior is bringing WhatsApp's brand into the U.S.

Odior, 37, obviously is a power user of WhatsApp for work; she estimates she opens the app about 50 times a day. And she relies on the app, like most of its 2 billion-plus users, to stay in touch with family and friends. “I don’t love the term ‘global citizen,’ but I go with ‘global citizen,’” Odior said. “I live my life [on WhatsApp] with people I care about all over the world.”

She added, “Any waking moment of the day, someone is able to message me or leave a voice note."

Odior’s marketing mandate at WhatsApp represents a major responsibility. It is one of the most important products at parent Meta, even as the company sets its eyes on the metaverse as the next computing platform. But one of WhatsApp’s marketing challenges is generating trust with the public, especially regarding privacy. To that end, Odior guided WhatsApp’s first U.S. TV campaign earlier this year, with the tagline: Always message privately.

Those commercials first ran in NFL playoff games. Then in February, Antetokounmpo came into the NBA All-Star game wearing a WhatsApp-inspired hoodie, with “+234” emblazoned on the back. It was a nod to both his Milwaukee Bucks’ No. 34, and Nigeria’s country calling code “+234.” “We designed a hoodie that hacked his jersey number,” Odior said.