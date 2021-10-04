Special Report: 40 Under 40

Influential's Ryan Detert on the growth of influencer marketing

The CEO of Influential is one of Ad Age's 2021 40 Under 40 honorees
By Erika Wheless. Published on October 04, 2021.
Influencer marketing has become a pillar of marketing strategies. Ryan Detert should know; the 38-year-old CEO of influencer marketing firm Influential has been at the forefront of changes in the space. 

Detert got his influencing start on Twitter making niche accounts like @travel and @automotive, and found they quickly gained followers. He saw an opportunity to sell posts on these accounts but knew they wouldn’t scale without data and brand safety standards. He made a checklist of the potential pitfalls that can happen in influencer marketing, like ensuring brand safety and content approval (i.e. no profanity or nudity). He also set out to combine organic influencer content with paid media in a way that is measurable for clients. That work became the foundation of Influential, which he founded in 2014.

Influential now has more than 3 million influencers on its platform, and is one of a handful of influencer agencies chosen to integrate with the new TikTok Creator Marketplace API. Influential also partnered with INFLCR, a content and compliance software platform for athletes, to create an exclusive name, image and likeness service enabling NCAA student-athletes to be compliant in their brand partnerships. 

Recently, Influential announced it will be working with Unrealistic Ideas, Mark Wahlberg’s production company, as well as CrossCheck Studios. The latter was founded earlier this year by TikTok star Josh Richards, who has 25.5 million TikTok followers, and his partner, Michael Gruen. Influential plans to funnel all studio-level content needs through Unrealistic Ideas and CrossCheck Studios for brand and client campaigns to bring talent and production means to its Fortune 500 clients.
 

If you could have dinner with one person, alive or dead, who would it be and why?

Bob Marley. I grew up in Boca Raton, but my family is from Syria, and a lot of them moved to Barbados, Trinidad and Jamaica, so I grew up listening to him. You can't be angry or not have fun with Bob Marley music playing in the background.

What are the top two social media sites you use on a regular basis?

I’m a big TikTok fan. At least twice a week I get the notification of “you’ve been on here for an hour.” I think like other folks, I start off doing research, and then fall down the rabbit hole. I’m also a big Twitter person. I was an influencer years ago because I started niche accounts like @Travel @Automotive and @FashionandStyle and monetized posts. It was actually the basis for Influential.

What’s currently on your bedside reading list?

Besides my thousands of emails? I’m currently reading “Holographic Universe,” by Michael Talbot. It’s about quantum theory but not really the math behind it, and looks at the universe as a hologram.

What was the last show you binge-watched?

"Ted Lasso." I found it a few weeks back. I have to talk to brands, our partners and do these weekly staff check-ins, so I get when Ted has to talk to the team. I’m trying to draw on his positivity and eloquence when I have to do it.

At what age do you hope to retire?

I don’t know if there’s a number. I love what I do, getting to talk to all sorts of brands and creators. Even when I’m old, I want to be useful.
 

Erika Wheless

Erika Wheless is a technology reporter covering social media platforms, influencers, and esports. She was previously the e-commerce reporter for Digiday, and is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

