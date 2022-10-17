DoorDash names new retail media partners for its self-serve ad platform

DoorDash is expanding its self-serve advertising platform, bringing in marketing tech partners Pacvue and Flywheel, as the grocery delivery app competes with a growing cadre of rivals like Instacart.

On Monday, DoorDash made the announcement about its new ad products as part of the typical flood of marketing updates that come during Advertising Week, which is being held in New York City.

A year ago, DoorDash made its first major push into advertising with self-serve ads, which gave brands the ability to manage campaigns and target offers to customers. This week’s update builds on that with the new marketing partners, Pacvue and Flywheel, which are e-commerce marketing platforms that already connect to retailers such as Walmart, Target and Amazon.