VW, AB InBev and Colgate-Palmolive predict big uptick in CTV ad buying

Marketers from Volkswagen of America, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Colgate-Palmolive agree that the majority of TV ad spend will occur programmatically via connected TV within three years.
“We are already on our way at Volkswagen,” Kimberley Gardiner, the automaker’s senior VP of marketing, said during an Advertising Week panel on Monday when asked to agree or disagree with the three-year prediction made by moderator Tim Sims, chief revenue officer at The Trade Desk. Jeff Giacchetti, programmatic video lead at Colgate-Palmolive, went one step further and predicted the shift would occur within two years. “I am pretty confident about that,” Giacchetti said.
